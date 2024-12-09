Mets prepare for more blockbuster moves with unlimited spending power

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are showing no signs of slowing down in their efforts to build a competitive team for the 2025 season and beyond. At the winter meetings on Monday, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns reiterated ownership’s commitment to putting resources into the team to deliver a winning product.

Ownership’s Commitment to Winning

“I think ownership has consistently demonstrated that there’s going to be resources when we need them,” Stearns said, underscoring Steve Cohen’s willingness to invest heavily in the team. The Mets have already made waves this offseason with the blockbuster signing of Juan Soto and continue to explore ways to reinforce their roster.

Stearns’s comments reflect the organization’s aggressive approach to building a contender. With a clear mandate to win, the Mets are prepared to allocate the necessary funds to address remaining weaknesses and position themselves for success in the highly competitive NL East.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Room to Add Pitching Depth

Regarding the potential to add another starting pitcher, Stearns indicated that the Mets remain open to further upgrades. However, he suggested that recent and ongoing moves have reduced the urgency for another arm in the rotation.

“I think we have room for that,” Stearns said. “With some of the moves we’ve been able to make and are working on making, we’re getting to a level where it’s no longer a necessity.”

The Mets have already bolstered their pitching staff this offseason but could look to secure additional depth to complement their existing rotation. Options like Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, both of whom remain available in free agency, could fit the Mets’ needs if the opportunity aligns with their strategy.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Strategic Spending to Fill Key Gaps

The Mets have multiple avenues to further improve their roster, whether through additional pitching, bullpen reinforcements, or offensive upgrades. Their willingness to spend big, as evidenced by the Soto deal, positions them as a major player in the free-agent and trade markets.

So far, they’ve already landed Soto, Frankie Montas, and Clay Holmes. It seems they’re far from done with several other needs.