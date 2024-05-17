Mets cough up $5 million on elite international prospect

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have traditionally been conservative with their international spending, but this week marked a significant shift as they invested approximately $5 million in Dominican Republic native Elian Peña, as reported by Baseball America.

Mets Invest in International Talent

While their crosstown rivals, the Yankees, frequently engage in the international market, the Mets have now stepped up their efforts to secure top-tier talent for their future roster. Signing the 16-year-old shortstop Elian Peña is a move aimed at bolstering their youth prospects.

Potential and Projections for Peña

Peña is celebrated for his elite offensive capabilities, although his defensive skills are not yet projected to be top-tier. Comparisons to Rafael Devers, particularly regarding his batting abilities, hint at the exciting potential Peña could bring to the Mets.

Currently, Peña stands at an impressive 6’2″ and weighs 155 pounds. His stature is particularly advantageous for a young player, offering ample opportunity for physical development and skill enhancement.

With a total budget of $6.26 million available for international signings, the Mets have committed the majority of their resources to securing Peña but still retain about $1.2 million to scout and sign additional prospects. The organization aims to enhance Peña’s defensive skills alongside his offensive development, hoping to see him evolve into a well-rounded player who can significantly impact their major league lineup in the future.