Mets’ center fielder of the future is tearing up Double-A

For months, the New York Mets have been stuck in center field purgatory, leaning heavily on Tyrone Taylor despite his lifeless bat.

Taylor’s defense has been solid, sure—but his 55 wRC+ has been a weight dragging down the lineup every night.

The Mets had few reliable alternatives after Jose Siri landed on the injured list, so they played it safe with the glove-first Taylor.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Cedric Mullins Offers Stability—For Now

That changed when the front office struck a deal with the Orioles before last Thursday’s deadline, landing Cedric Mullins to plug the hole with a legitimate bat.

Mullins brings power, speed, and veteran savvy, offering stability in the short term—but he’s only under contract through 2025.

That puts the spotlight on the future, and the Mets might not have to look far: Carson Benge is rapidly forcing the issue.

Carson Benge Is Turning Heads Across the Minors

Benge, the team’s 2024 first-round pick, has wasted no time carving a path through the minors with electric offensive production.

Just 22 years old, Benge began the year in High-A Brooklyn, where he quickly established himself as one of the league’s toughest outs.

In 60 games there, he hit .302 with a .417 on-base percentage and a .480 slugging mark, good for a 167 wRC+.

His four home runs and 15 steals were an early sign that the bat wasn’t the only tool worth watching.

Double-A Has Only Fueled Benge’s Breakout

The Mets promoted Benge to Double-A Binghamton in late June, and rather than just holding his own, he’s exploded.

Across his first 26 games with Binghamton, Benge has slashed a ridiculous .370/.462/.670 with a 227 wRC+.

He’s homered eight times, stolen four bags, and is walking more than he strikes out—an eye-popping combination at any level.

It’s rare to see a player not only adapt but thrive immediately in Double-A, where the game starts to resemble MLB intensity.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A Hitter Built for the Modern Game

Benge’s advanced approach at the plate allows him to lay off borderline pitches and punish mistakes with authority.

He reads spin like a seasoned vet and doesn’t get overwhelmed by off-speed junk or plus velocity.

Pair that with his power-speed combo and sharp instincts, and you’re looking at a player who checks nearly every box.

Think of Benge as a Swiss Army knife with pop—a guy who can cut you in more ways than one when he’s locked in.

What Comes Next for Benge and the Mets?

The Mets aren’t expected to rush him, especially with Mullins holding down the spot in 2025.

But if Benge keeps raking at this pace, the front office may not be able to keep him in the minors much longer.

An MLB debut late in 2025 is unlikely but not entirely off the table if his trajectory keeps climbing.

Most likely, Benge will arrive in Queens by April 2026, possibly as the team’s starting center fielder on Opening Day.

Benge Could Outshine His Competition

That scenario puts him in competition with Jose Siri, Jett Williams, and others, but Benge might already be separating himself.

What sets Benge apart isn’t just the numbers—it’s how complete his offensive game looks at such a young age.

He’s disciplined, aggressive when needed, athletic, and most importantly, consistent, which is often the hardest part for young hitters.

The Bat Is Loud Enough

The Mets have every reason to be excited; prospects like this don’t come around every season, and Benge is playing like he knows it.

The big question now is whether his defense will continue to develop in center, or if a corner spot might suit him better.

But even with that uncertainty, his bat is loud enough to carry him into the big-league conversation regardless of position.

Carson Benge may not be a household name yet, but he’s making sure that changes one scorching at-bat at a time.

