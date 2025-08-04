Mets star reliever wins prestigious award after truly dominant month

The New York Mets’ season has been solid to this point, but to say they have had a trustworthy bullpen from the start would be a lie.

It took three elite bullpen acquisitions to give manager Carlos Mendoza some peace of mind.

Even through the unit’s worst days, however, closer Edwin Díaz has been the calm in the middle of the storm.

Back in April, concern buzzed around Díaz like a warning light on the dashboard—his velocity was down, and so were expectations.

Fans wondered if he was still the same electric closer who once strutted to the mound with trumpets and terrorized hitters.

Fast forward to July, and that version of Edwin Díaz is not only back—he’s roaring louder than ever, commanding national attention.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Díaz Earns NL Reliever of the Month After Unhittable July

Díaz’s July performance was the kind of dominance that leaves hitters baffled and managers exhaling in relief.

In 10 appearances, Díaz threw 11 innings, struck out 18, and allowed zero earned runs. That’s not just good—it’s elite.

Seven of those games ended with him slamming the door for a save, reminding fans what a true closer looks like.

Opponents managed zero hits against him in six of those outings, making it feel like he was pitching in a different league.

It’s no surprise MLB named Díaz the National League Reliever of the Month. Honestly, it would’ve been criminal not to.

Velocity Recovered, Confidence Restored

So what changed? Díaz’s fastball has found its old life again, and with it, his swagger and strikeout punch returned.

Since giving up his last earned run on June 2 against the Dodgers, he’s been untouchable—literally and figuratively.

He’s looked like a pitcher who knows he’s the baddest man on the field and dares hitters to prove otherwise.

Think of Díaz’s early-season dip like a fighter pilot temporarily flying low before soaring at full throttle again.

That June 2 blemish is a distant memory now, buried under a mountain of strikeouts and clean ninth innings.

Díaz Among League Leaders in Strikeouts

Díaz has logged 65 strikeouts in 43.2 innings this season, a number that puts him among baseball’s elite relievers.

His 13.4 K/9 ratio leads all National League pitchers with at least 130 batters faced—a powerful testament to his stuff.

The slider still bites. The fastball now hums near triple digits again. Everything is clicking at just the right time.

When Díaz takes the mound, it feels like the Mets are turning the lights out on the opponent’s hopes—every single time.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A Star Among a Stacked Bullpen

This Mets bullpen isn’t lacking talent—Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers, Reed Garrett, and others will play key roles.

But it’s Díaz who stands as the anchor, the tone-setter, the one everyone looks to when the game hangs in the balance.

Winning the Reliever of the Month award in May was impressive. Doing it again in July shows he’s built for the long haul.

His ERA now sits at a sparkling 1.44, one of the best among qualified relievers in all of Major League Baseball.

Díaz isn’t just a dominant closer—he’s the dominant closer right now, especially in a year when bullpen depth is everything.

Mets’ Playoff Hopes Tied to Díaz’s Right Arm

If the Mets make a serious push in the playoff race, Díaz will be the hammer at the end of every tight ballgame.

He’s more than a weapon—he’s a necessity, the kind of player that gives a team belief late in close contests.

The Mets’ struggles may come and go, but Edwin Díaz is back to being the steady heartbeat of their bullpen.

READ MORE: Mets insider says it’s time to bring the kids up to help in the rotation