Mets catcher suffers another injury in rehab game but remains hopeful to play again in 2025

The New York Mets have seen plenty of drama in 2025, but Francisco Alvarez’s story feels almost cinematic. The young catcher has endured an onslaught of injuries, yet he refuses to fade quietly.

His persistence has become a rallying point for fans and teammates, a reminder that heart sometimes outweighs circumstance.

A season filled with pain and persistence

Alvarez has been sidelined since August 17, when a UCL strain in his right thumb forced him out of action. Surgery was the recommended path, yet Alvarez chose another route.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Rather than accept the possibility of missing the rest of the season, he worked tirelessly toward a comeback.

That determination, however, collided with bad fortune on Wednesday during a rehab game. A minor league pitcher hit Alvarez on the hand, leaving him with a fractured pinky.

Another obstacle had been thrown directly in his path, further complicating his potential return.

The mindset of a determined competitor

Instead of frustration, Alvarez showed resilience. He insisted he remains hopeful to rejoin the Mets before the season ends.

As reported by Mets insider Anthony DiComo, Alvarez acknowledged the broken pinky but vowed to push forward regardless.

https://twitter.com/AnthonyDiComo/status/1961149386983092266

His response evoked the grit of a boxer who keeps standing tall after every punishing blow.

Consider the list of ailments he has endured this year alone: a broken hamate bone, a UCL sprain in his right thumb, and now a fractured pinky.

Each would sideline most players for weeks, if not months. Yet Alvarez has still managed a 125 wRC+ with 17 extra-base hits in only 56 games, a testament to his natural ability.

Mets weighing urgency with caution

The current hope, according to DiComo, is that Alvarez could potentially return in just a few days. The reason for optimism lies in the relatively small nature of his fracture.

Even so, the Mets know rushing him back carries significant risk. A misstep could extend his recovery or limit him during the games that matter most.

On Thursday, Alvarez was seen tossing a ball. That detail may seem minor, but it reveals just how fragile the situation remains and how badly he wants to be back.

But healing broken bones demands patience, no matter how eager the player might be.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Why Alvarez matters in the stretch run

The Mets need Alvarez’s bat now more than ever. Backup catcher Luis Torrens has held his own defensively, but he does not bring the same offensive spark.

Alvarez is a hitter who can change momentum with one swing, and his fiery presence behind the plate energizes pitchers and teammates alike.

For a club with October aspirations, his absence has been glaring. The Mets’ offense can look one-dimensional at times, even if it has been surging in recent games.

Alvarez adds balance, giving New York a dangerous threat lower in the order.

Hope for a timely return

If Alvarez can return next month and approximate his pre-injury production, the Mets will breathe easier. His 17 extra-base hits in limited games highlight just how quickly he can alter outcomes.

Even at less than full strength, Alvarez provides a spark that few catchers in baseball can match.

What makes his story resonate is not just his numbers, but his willpower. Despite broken bones and painful sprains, he continues to claw his way back into the lineup.

Like a ship battered by storm after storm, Alvarez refuses to sink, steering himself back toward the fight.

For the Mets, that relentless spirit may prove as valuable as any home run. His resilience mirrors the mindset they need entering the postseason grind.

