Mets’ Buck Showalter gives good update on Starling Marte

It has been a tough few months when it comes to injuries for New York Mets right fielder, Starling Marte.

He had to be sidelined during the last month of the 2022 regular season with a finger injury. In the offseason, Marte was surprised that he needed to get core muscle surgery. It led to some missed time in Spring Training.

Marte finally made his Spring Training debut on Friday and went off right away. He finished 2-2 with a two-run homer and a double.

In just his next game, yesterday afternoon, during his third at-bat, in the bottom of the fifth inning, Marte got hit by a pitch in the head. He was able to walk off on his own.

Mets’ Starling Marte is okay:

Marte tested negative for a concussion after the injury. Earlier today, Buck Showalter met with the media and stated that Marte is “good” and that “he seems to be fine today.”

It was recently reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com that there is a chance that Marte is in the Mets lineup tomorrow. So, undoubtedly, a huge sigh of relief for the Mets.

Marte is one of the Mets’ most valuable assets offensively. He is coming off a year in which, in 118 games played, he posted a .292 batting average, 16 home runs, 63 runs batted in, and had a .814 OPS. Marte is desperately needed at the top of this Mets lineup, and luckily, all of the initial updates on his injury status look good.