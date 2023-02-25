Mets’ Brett Baty gets off to great start in intrasquad game

Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) celebrates after a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After an offseason filled with unknowns and speculation, New York Mets top prospect Brett Baty finally had a chance to play in a live setting today and delivered in a big way.

The Mets held an intrasquad game in Port St. Lucie earlier this afternoon. SNY was on the coverage all game.

Baty, the Mets’ second-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, is vying to be on this 26-man roster to open the regular season. He helped his case in a big way Friday afternoon.

Mets’ Brett Baty has a two-hit day in intrasquad game:

Baty had two hits in today’s game, both of which went to the opposite field.

He started the game off with a hit just over the head of a leaping Francisco Lindor.

Brett Baty starts off the game with a hit

Shortly after, Baty came up with a man on third. Yet again, he hit one to left field. Only this time, driving one deep for an RBI double.

An RBI double for Brett Baty!

Certainly, a great start for Baty that he undoubtedly needed to help boost his confidence.

Following his impressive start, at his press conference shortly after the exhibition game, Mets manager Buck Showalter had a lot of great things to say about Baty, “Brett’s good, he’s in a good place.”

"Brett's good, he's in a good place"



Buck Showalter talks about Brett Baty's two hits today:

The talent level of Baty is obvious. Whether it be his size, natural swing, power, or ability to hit for contact, he offers so much to be excited about. The key though, will be growing from a comfortability standpoint when it comes to taking at bats. He could not ask for a better start today.

Baty entered camp trying to prove himself worthy of being on this roster, whether it be as Eduardo Escobar’s backup at third base or in a platoon role.

Simply put, if Baty continues to stack wonderful days like this together, the Mets will have no choice but to keep him on their Opening Day, 26-man roster.