Mets: Brandon Sproat continues to dominate in Triple-A

The New York Mets may have skipped adding a starting pitcher at the trade deadline, but they’ve found excitement elsewhere.

Their young arms in Triple-A, particularly Brandon Sproat, are giving fans a glimpse of the future — and it looks electric.

Sproat is building a case for 2025

Nolan McLean and Brandon Sproat have quietly emerged as real contenders to earn a spot in the Mets’ rotation at some point this year.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

While the big-league staff is currently set, depth questions can surface quickly in the grind of a 162-game season.

If the Mets were to move on from Frankie Montas or consider shifting Clay Holmes back to the bullpen, options exist.

Both scenarios remain unlikely for now, but Sproat and McLean’s growth makes those decisions easier to imagine.

Sproat, in particular, is showing signs of becoming more than just another promising prospect — he’s evolving into a frontline starter.

His recent outings suggest a pitcher learning not just to throw hard, but to command games with precision and poise.

Another strong start for Syracuse

On Thursday, Sproat took the mound for Triple-A Syracuse and delivered another performance worth circling on the calendar.

He allowed three earned runs in six innings but limited the opposition to just three hits while keeping them off balance.

Mike Mayer, who covers the Mets daily, noted on X that Sproat has allowed three runs or fewer in 12 of 13 starts.

Brandon Sproat pitched 6 innings tonight for Triple-A Syracuse:



6 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 84 pitches/53 strikes



Sproat has allowed 3 runs or fewer in 12 of 13 starts. — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) August 8, 2025

Those numbers aren’t just good — they’re the kind of consistency that earns you late-season call-up conversations.

Over his last 13 starts, Sproat owns a 2.64 ERA with 59 strikeouts across 64.2 innings, showing steady, reliable dominance.

Zoom in even further, and his last seven outings have been even better: a dazzling 1.15 ERA in 39 innings with 43 punchouts.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

From raw fireballer to polished weapon

Sproat’s calling card remains his triple-digit fastball, a pitch that seems to explode out of his hand like it’s spring-loaded.

But the difference this year is how he’s pairing that heat with sharper command and better sequencing against experienced hitters.

Last season, he struggled mightily in Triple-A, posting a 7.53 ERA and learning how punishing the league can be for mistakes.

This year, his ERA has dropped to 4.10 overall — with his recent stretch suggesting that number could keep falling fast.

It’s the kind of turnaround that shows a player didn’t just survive adversity but used it as fuel to come back stronger.

Think of it like a boxer who once swung wildly but now wins matches by picking his spots and breaking down opponents.

Friendly competition with McLean

McLean’s progress mirrors Sproat’s, giving the Mets two potential call-up options if injuries or performance dips occur.

That friendly competition can be a powerful motivator, pushing both pitchers to raise their games to another level.

For the Mets, it’s an ideal situation — a pair of arms in the minors battling for the chance to join the rotation.

For fans, it’s a reminder that the team’s future isn’t just in trades or free-agent splashes, but in player development.

Brandon Sproat is making sure his name stays in those future rotation talks, and right now, he’s winning that conversation.

READ MORE: Mets’ top pitching prospects are patiently waiting for their chance