Mets star outfielder goes down with an injury

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The injury bug seems to just keep biting the Mets.

The blue and orange have been without ace Kodai Senga since February, when he went down with a shoulder strain and was forced to receive a PRP injection.

Tylor Megill, who replaced Senga in the rotation, lasted only four innings in his first start before leaving with what became diagnosed as a right shoulder strain.

Brooks Raley and Drew Smith have also gone down with respective arm injuries.

Most recently, Francisco Álvarez tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb and required surgery to repair the tear.

On Saturday, one of the Mets’ star outfielders had to leave the game early due to an injury.

Brandon Nimmo is forced to leave early

Brandon Nimmo exited Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning. The Mets then released a statement saying that Nimmo had suffered right intercostal irritation.

Despite having to leave the game early, the 31-year-old doesn’t think the injury should keep him out long-term.

“I don’t think it’s IL,” Nimmo said postgame. “I’m hopeful that tomorrow I will be good to go. I have 24 hours to recover, which is a lot in baseball, and I am hopeful for tomorrow. If it’s not [better by tomorrow], I don’t expect it to be much longer than that.”

In 36 games, Nimmo has slashed .230/.373/.407 with a 130 OPS+ while hitting five home runs and 25 RBIs. In addition, the Wyoming native has drawn 25 walks.

Mar 5, 2024; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a double in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Who will the Mets replace Nimmo with?

If Nimmo were to miss any time, the blue and orange have two primary options to fill his void.

The first is Harrison Bader. Bader has slashed .272/.306/.330 across 31 games with one home run and seven RBIs.

The other would be Tyrone Taylor. Taylor has shone in limited playing time, slashing .284/.308/.419 across 27 games with a 112 OPS+ while hitting two home runs and driving in 13 RBIs.

Hopefully, Nimmo does not have to miss any time, but if he does, the blue and orange should feel confident that they have players that could fill the void he would leave.