The New York Mets just executed the most logical offseason in franchise history, and it only took them until February to figure it out. Gone are the aging, overpaid veterans with stone hands. In are defense-first athletes who can actually catch a baseball and a bullpen that won’t spontaneously combust in the eighth inning.

I’m convinced this is the inflection point where David Stearns stops being “the guy who did nothing” and becomes “the guy who built a contender.” The Mets missed the postseason last year by one game—one single, solitary game—and the reason was brutally simple: they couldn’t play defense, and their bullpen melted like ice cream in August. Stearns identified the rot, cut it out, and rebuilt the foundation around the two things that actually win October baseball.

The Defense-First Revolution Makes Sense

Here’s what the front office figured out that casual fans missed: Pete Alonso’s bat doesn’t matter if you’re bleeding three runs a game on routine grounders and lazy fly balls. Brandon Nimmo is a nice story, but he is turning 33 in late March. Jeff McNeil’s? He’ll be 34 in early April.

The Mets brought in Luis Robert Jr. and Marcus Semien—two players with three Gold Gloves between them. That up-the-middle defense with Francisco Lindor is now elite tier, and I don’t use that word lightly. Lindor-Semien-Robert might be the best defensive alignment in the National League, and it’s not particularly close. They also brought in Bo Bichette to play third base, adding contact hitting, athleticism, and experience. Jorge Polanco at first is a nice gamble, and he should be able to learn the position with hard work and patience.

The Bullpen Overhaul Was Overdue

The Mets also addressed the pitching staff, which was a dumpster fire. They brought in an ace in Freddy Peralta, and also added Tobias Myers, Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, and Craig Kimbrel. That’s not tinkering around the edges—that’s nuking the entire operation and starting over.

Kimbrel is old and declining, but is coming on a minor league deal, ‘prove-it’ deal. There is virtually no downside.

Steven Cohen Finally Sees the Blueprint

Owner Steven Cohen’s recent comments tell me everything I need to know about where this organization’s head is at. He’s not talking about slugging percentage or launch angles. He’s talking about contact, defense, and young players developing.

“I really like the team that we built. I feel like it’s going to be a fun team to watch, a lot of contact, better defense, we’re going to have young players starting to come out of the minor leagues and play and really effect the performance of our team,” Cohen said, according to SNY.

The contact-oriented approach is critical here, but the defense is just as important. However, the biggest thing of all is that the Mets are going younger and are willing to let young players such as Brett Baty and Carson Benge contribute heavily.

It’s important to clarify one thing: the Mets don’t hate analytics and actually embrace them. And that’s fantastic because it’s the right way to keep up with modern times and evolve. However, hearing Cohen’s words, one can’t help but think they wanted to overhaul the team’s overall defense, bring more athletic players, and address the pitching.

Let’s be clear about the landscape: the National League is absolutely stacked. The Dodgers still exist. The Braves are retooling. The Phillies have pitching. The Padres are always dangerous. The Mets aren’t walking into a soft division where good defense and decent pitching guarantee a playoff spot.

But here’s the thing—the Mets now have the profile of a team that can win a playoff series. Defense travels. Bullpen depth matters in October.

The criticism early in the offseason was valid. Stearns sat on his hands while other contenders added impact bats and frontline starters. Cohen was getting roasted on social media, and rightfully so. But the back half of the winter showed what happens when a front office has a plan and executes it ruthlessly.

By not overpaying for Alonso or trapping themselves in Nimmo’s contract, the Mets gave themselves the flexibility to pivot. They took on risk and bet on upside. Those are the moves that separate smart front offices from desperate ones.

The Verdict: Contender Status Restored

I’m not saying the Mets are World Series favorites. I’m saying they’re back in the conversation, and that’s all you can ask from an offseason. They fixed their defense. They rebuilt their bullpen. They embraced contact over swing-and-miss. Cohen is finally aligned with his front office.

The 2026 Mets won’t lose because they can’t catch a baseball or because their bullpen implodes in September. If they fall short, it’ll be because the division was too tough or the bats went cold at the wrong time.

Mark it down: The Mets are making the playoffs. And when they do, everyone who doubted Stearns in December will look foolish.