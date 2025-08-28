Mets believe struggling late-inning reliever is tipping pitches

The New York Mets swung big at the trade deadline, determined to strengthen their inconsistent bullpen before the playoff push.

Ryan Helsley was supposed to be one of the crown jewels of that strategy, arriving from St. Louis with a reputation as one of baseball’s most reliable late-inning arms.

Instead, what should have been a stabilizing move has quickly become a frustrating puzzle.

From Elite Closer to Unexpected Liability

Helsley’s resume suggested New York had landed a difference-maker. With the Cardinals, the hard-throwing right-hander carried a 3.00 ERA this season, building on last year’s impressive 2.04 mark.

Few relievers could match his pure stuff — a fastball that explodes through the zone and breaking pitches capable of making hitters look foolish.

But since donning a Mets uniform, Helsley has looked like a completely different pitcher. His ERA has ballooned to an alarming 10.38 with New York, and every eighth-inning appearance feels like a coin flip leaning heavily against them.

For a team chasing October dreams, that kind of uncertainty is devastating.

The Revelation: Helsley Is Tipping Pitches

On Thursday, both Helsley and the Mets confirmed suspicions that have lingered since his arrival: he is tipping pitches.

Ryan Helsley and Mets officials believe he's tipping pitches.



The team has been aware of the issue for weeks, but it remains a problem that Helsley's working hard to correct.



According to team insider Anthony DiComo, New York identified the problem weeks ago, but solving it has proven much harder than spotting it.

Manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged that opponents seem unusually locked in against Helsley’s fastball and breaking ball combinations.

The Phillies, in particular, had no trouble squaring his fastball up or laying off good sliders that once generated swings and misses with ease.

A Frustrated Pitcher Searching for Answers

Helsley himself knows something isn’t adding up. “I’m not trying to sound arrogant, but my stuff’s too good to get hit this often,” he admitted candidly.

His confidence in his arsenal is unshaken, but he recognizes that sharp-eyed opponents are exploiting the smallest of giveaways.

The modern game makes such flaws especially dangerous. With video rooms, advanced scouting, and hitters trained to pick up patterns instantly, any tip becomes a flashing neon sign.

Helsley compared it to being ambushed every outing, realizing that talented playoff contenders immediately pounce on predictable cues.

The Ripple Effect on the Mets’ Bullpen

The consequences stretch beyond Helsley himself. New York envisioned him as the dependable bridge to closer Edwin Díaz, a crucial eighth-inning stopper who could shorten games.

Instead, his struggles have forced Mendoza into uncomfortable decisions, often scrambling for alternatives when a lead needs protecting.

It’s like building a sturdy bridge but discovering one weak plank makes the entire structure unsafe. Even with Díaz waiting in the ninth, the Mets cannot feel secure if the path to him remains shaky.

Every misplaced fastball or poorly disguised slider raises anxiety levels in the dugout and among fans.

Can Helsley Correct Course in Time?

The right-hander’s overall ERA now sits at 4.43, a number that reflects both his strong first half and his disastrous Mets stretch.

The organization remains committed to helping him iron out the pitch-tipping issue, drilling mechanics and disguises until every motion looks identical.

The challenge for Helsley is regaining trust quickly. The Mets cannot afford prolonged experiments in September, when every game carries playoff implications.

If he can fix the flaw and return to form, he has the talent to be a major weapon. But until then, the uncertainty lingers like a storm cloud over Queens.

