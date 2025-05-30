Mets badly need superstar outfielder to break out of ugly slump

It’s hard to explain the emptiness that creeps in when greatness suddenly turns quiet. New York Mets fans know this all too well.

They watched the fireworks in December, heard the cheers when Juan Soto signed his megadeal, and dared to dream big.

Now, two months into the 2025 season, that excitement has turned into confusion—and a touch of heartbreak.

The Mets offense, while not a disaster, has been maddeningly inconsistent. It flickers like a faulty neon sign: bright one moment, dim the next.

Loaded with talent, the unit ranks eighth in wRC+ with a 108 mark. On paper, that’s above average. In context, it’s not enough.

They were supposed to bludgeon opponents with relentless pressure and star-caliber production, but something hasn’t clicked yet.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Soto’s slump: more than a cold streak

Every team has its ups and downs, but when your best hitter forgets how to hit, it shakes the whole house.

Juan Soto is in the midst of what could be the worst stretch of his entire career. The numbers don’t just whisper it—they scream.

He’s slashing .119/.260/.136 over his last 16 games. That’s a 24 wRC+ and a .396 OPS. Yes, OPS—not OBP.

#Mets Juan Soto is batting .119/.260/.136 over his last 16 games played. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) May 29, 2025

He hasn’t recorded a hit in four straight games and has just one extra-base hit during this ice-cold stretch.

This isn’t the Soto Mets fans thought they were getting. This isn’t the Soto baseball has come to revere.

His current .224 batting average and sub-.400 slugging percentage feel like they belong to a role player, not a generational talent.

Bad luck or bad approach?

If baseball had a heartbreak index, Soto’s last few weeks would top the charts. Even his hard-hit balls are finding gloves.

He’s lined 100-mph rockets directly into defenders’ mitts. Sometimes, the game just doesn’t care how well you swing.

Still, the issue isn’t just luck. Pitchers are attacking him differently, exploiting his patience, getting ahead early, then expanding the zone.

Soto, usually a master of discipline and damage, has been tentative and off-balance. There are also questions about his bat speed, and the rhythm is missing.

During the cold 16-game stretch, Soto has struck out 23.3 percent of the time, much higher than his 17 percent career average.

It’s like a concert pianist hitting the wrong key again and again—still capable, but momentarily disoriented.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The ripple effect on the Mets lineup

When your No. 2 or No. 3 hitter goes ice-cold, the rest of the lineup suffers. And Mets manager Carlos Mendoza hasn’t budged.

Soto remains in a prime lineup spot, absorbing at-bats that could be better spent on hotter hands—at least temporarily.

Mendoza is betting on the long view, trusting that Soto will right the ship. It’s a bold call, and probably the right one.

Still, each empty at-bat feels like a missed opportunity in games where runs are precious. The team needs a spark—preferably from their superstar.

Hope is still part of the plan

The upside? Soto has been here before. Maybe not this cold, but he’s faced doubt, adversity, and slumps. He always bounces back.

It’s not a question of if, but when. That’s what Mets fans are holding onto. That’s what keeps them watching, inning after inning.

One swing—just one loud, confident swing—could melt this slump and wake up the sleeping giant inside Citi Field.

And when Soto finally does break through, it’ll feel like the first day of spring after a long, gray winter.

Until then, every at-bat is a roll of the dice, every game a test of faith and patience.

