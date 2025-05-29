Mets are 12 games above .500 despite being near the bottom of the league in 1 key stat

There’s a particular kind of frustration that New York Mets fans are all too familiar with—the kind that comes from missed chances.

You feel it in your chest when a runner reaches third base with one out. Hope surges. The lineup is hot. But then? Silence. A weak grounder. A called strike three. Another inning wasted.

The promise of a run evaporates like breath on a cold New York morning.

At 34-22, the New York Mets still boast one of the best records in the National League. For a brief, glorious stretch just weeks ago, they were the team to beat—the hottest squad in baseball.

But as quickly as they soared, their offense sputtered, and they now sit two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

Offensive drought with runners in scoring position

The culprit is clear. The Mets have a real problem bringing runners home.

Statistically, they’re near the bottom of the league when it comes to batting average with runners in scoring position (RISP).

In fact, according to SNY Mets, they currently hold the fourth-worst average in all of MLB in that category. What makes that even more astonishing is that they’re still significantly above .500—a rare feat for a team so inefficient in the clutch.

The Mets currently have the fourth-worst batting average in MLB with runners in scoring position



They are the only team in the bottom half of the league in the category to be more than six games above .500 pic.twitter.com/44x3odYQfK — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 29, 2025

It’s like building a beautiful, sleek racecar and then realizing it stalls every time it’s close to the finish line. The Mets are getting runners on, they’re creating opportunities—they just can’t cash in.

Can talent override timing issues?

The good news, though? This isn’t a talent issue. It’s a timing issue. And timing, while difficult to fix, can be fixed.

Juan Soto, a generational talent, is not going to sit with an OPS under .800 forever. That’s simply not who he is.

Brandon Nimmo has the plate discipline and gap power to thrive again soon. Francisco Alvarez, though still finding his rhythm, has flashed enough to show he’s far more than just a defensive catcher.

They’re working through it, pitch by pitch, game by game. They’re refining their swings, watching more tape, adjusting to how they’re being pitched.

Hitting is as much about confidence and approach as it is about mechanics, and this team has the right mix to break through eventually.

Coaching, habits, and hope

This stretch has been painful, yes. But it’s also an opportunity. These moments reveal flaws that otherwise get glossed over when the wins keep piling up.

The Mets’ hitting coaches now have a clearer view of where improvement is needed. The goal isn’t to overhaul swings—it’s to fix approach, discipline, and pitch recognition in key spots.

These hitters are too good to keep leaving runs stranded.

You can see it sometimes, even now. A cleaner swing from Nimmo. A laser double down the line from Alvarez. A moonshot from Soto that reminds you why he’s feared league-wide. The pieces are there. They just haven’t clicked together at the right time—yet.

Two games back, but the season is long

Philadelphia has played good baseball, and the Phillies have earned their spot atop the division. But they know the Mets are breathing down their necks.

The Mets’ current position—second place, within striking distance—is both encouraging and frustrating. They’ve weathered a stretch where their offense underperformed, yet they’ve remained in contention.

That’s a testament to the rest of their roster, especially their pitching and defensive consistency.

But make no mistake—if the offense figures it out with runners in scoring position, this Mets team won’t just be dangerous. They’ll be terrifying.

Even in the darkest offensive slumps, there’s light. And if any team is built to turn frustration into fireworks, it’s the New York Mets.

