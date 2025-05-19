Mets are tied for best record in National League but NL East lead has shrunk considerably

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

It’s amazing how fast comfort can turn into anxiety. Just a few weeks ago, the New York Mets were flying high, cruising with confidence. They looked unstoppable, and fans dared to dream big—October big.

But baseball, like life, doesn’t hand out guarantees. It only takes a few missteps, a few missed games by key players, and suddenly, the view from the top doesn’t feel so secure.

After dropping two of three games to the Yankees in the Bronx, the Mets still stand proud with a 29-18 record. That’s tied for the best in the National League with the powerhouse Dodgers.

Any way you slice it, that’s impressive. Especially considering the potholes this team has hit so far—injuries, cold bats, and inconsistency.

And yet, the air is thinner now. That five-game lead in the division the Mets held on April 26? It’s down to half a game.

Approaching the one-third mark of the 2025 season, the Mets and Dodgers are tied for the best record in the National League pic.twitter.com/QFMytpVTv1 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 19, 2025

Phillies’ quiet surge reshapes the NL East battle

While the Mets have somewhat cooled, the Phillies have done the opposite—quietly, methodically climbing. Philadelphia has gone 15-5 since April 26.

That’s not just hot; that’s torrid. They’ve eaten away at New York’s cushion like waves crashing against a sandcastle. The tide’s coming in, and the Phillies might be standing atop the division as soon as this week.

And then there’s Atlanta. The Braves have been lurking, biding their time. Now, they’ve crossed the .500 mark and are sitting just five games back. It’s not panic time—but it’s certainly no longer party time, either.

This is where depth gets tested. Injuries to key hitters and elite relievers may start to feel heavier with every game. Fatigue isn’t just physical—it’s mental. And when the cushion disappears, every inning feels like October.

The Mets still have what it takes—but it’s time to tighten up

Let’s not forget: this is a team that’s survived worse. Their front office is sharp, their roster deep, and the organization is battle-tested.

The Mets have been through patches where half the rotation was on the injured list, and still, they found a way to win.

But right now, it feels like they’re on a tightrope, balancing elite potential with the reality of a long, grueling season. The pressure isn’t just from the Phillies. It’s from expectations—ones the Mets built themselves by being so good early on.

Imagine a race where the lead runner slows just a little, and two relentless pursuers begin to close the gap. The finish line is still far away, but the chase is already thrilling.

That’s the NL East right now—electric, unpredictable, and suddenly very much up for grabs.

The Mets don’t need to panic—they just need to regroup, refocus, and remember who they are. The race is on.

