Mets are headed for another first base mess next free agency

The New York Mets thought they were buying time with Pete Alonso — instead, they might’ve just put themselves on a ticking clock.

Sometimes, flexibility in a contract feels like a win. But when it involves a generational power hitter, it can quietly turn into a dangerous gamble.

A contract that looks worse by the week

Alonso’s two-year, $54 million deal signed in early 2025 was supposed to keep him in Queens while offering future options.

The Mets paid a premium for short-term security, hoping to revisit a long-term deal later.

Now, that flexibility is starting to feel like a mistake.

Alonso holds a player option for 2026, which means the Mets are already preparing to battle the market again if he keeps this up.

And make no mistake — he will keep this up.

Red-hot numbers that command a massive deal

Through the early stretch of the 2025 season, Alonso is tearing the cover off the ball.

He’s slashing .308/.414/.574 with a .988 OPS and nine home runs.

These aren’t inflated stats — they’re supported by elite metrics across the board.

Alonso ranks in the 98th percentile or better in average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit percentage.

He’s not just swinging for the fences — he’s punishing baseballs with precision and power.

And when it matters most? He’s hitting .372/.517/.721 with a 1.238 OPS with runners in scoring position.

That’s not just clutch. That’s cornerstone-level production.

Improving discipline raises his ceiling even further

What makes Alonso’s 2025 campaign even more impressive is the improvement in his plate discipline.

He’s walking at a 13.3% rate, ranking in the 87th percentile league-wide.

His chase rate, whiff rate, and strikeout rate are all trending slightly above average — a notable upgrade over past seasons.

This isn’t a guy mashing home runs and hoping for the best. This is a refined slugger at his physical and mental peak.

The looming decision and massive payday ahead

Alonso’s player option in 2026 was intended to provide him with flexibility if he believed a bigger deal was possible.

Now, it feels inevitable.

Unless the Mets step in and offer a long-term extension during the season, they could lose one of the most feared hitters in the game for nothing.

The problem?

They didn’t want to offer him a long-term deal just months ago — and that might come back to bite them in 2026.

Not the time to gamble on cornerstone talent

Alonso isn’t a defensive star at first base, but his offensive value more than compensates.

Any contender would love to slot him into the middle of their lineup, and his next deal will reflect that.

If the Mets are serious about building around a competitive core, losing Alonso next offseason would undo nearly all their progress.

And unless they act soon, the countdown to another first base crisis is already underway.

