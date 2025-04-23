Mets are certainly going to lose star slugger after 2025

April 23, 2025
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
The New York Mets knew they were keeping one of baseball’s premier power bats around when they inked Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54 million deal this offseason. What they didn’t do, however, was commit to him long term — and that might end up costing them.

Alonso’s deal includes a player option for the 2026 season at $27 million, but if he keeps this up, there’s no way he’s exercising it. He’s going to want—and likely get—every last penny of a much larger, multi-year deal when he hits free agency next winter.

One of the Best Starts in Baseball

The 30-year-old slugger is on a tear to open the 2025 season, and it’s not just the homers. Over his first 23 games, Alonso is slashing an absurd .341/.444/.695 with six home runs and 24 RBIs.

MLB: Game Two-New York Mets at Atlanta Braves, pete alonso
He’s been the definition of plate discipline, posting identical 14.1% walk and strikeout rates. He’s not just hitting for power—he’s seeing the ball better than ever and punishing mistakes with authority.

Alonso’s 210 wRC+ puts him in elite company, indicating that he’s been 110% better than the average MLB hitter. That’s MVP-caliber territory, and he’s already piled up 1.5 WAR just a month into the season.

Quietly Impressive Defense

While most of the attention goes to his bat, Alonso has also cleaned things up defensively. He currently holds a perfect fielding percentage and has chipped in one defensive run saved at first base. He’s never going to win a Gold Glove, but this version of Alonso is doing everything you could ask for on both sides of the ball.

Playing for the Payday

The writing’s on the wall: Alonso is playing for his future. The Mets didn’t commit to him long-term last offseason, and that has clearly lit a fire. If he keeps up this level of production, not only will he decline his $27 million player option for 2026—he’ll command a contract well beyond that figure annually.

New York might want to get ahead of it while they still can, because every day Alonso stays hot, his price tag gets steeper.

