Mets: Another starter hits injured list as New York’s depth is tested again

It started with a whisper — a tight hamstring here, a sore elbow there — but now it’s a full-blown alarm.

The New York Mets’ rotation, once viewed as a strength, is crumbling like an old foundation.

Kodai Senga’s recent hamstring strain has already rocked the team, but news of Tylor Megill’s elbow injury officially sends the pitching staff into emergency mode.

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Tuesday that Megill has been diagnosed with a right elbow sprain, and the initial hope is a 4–5 week absence.

A best-case scenario for Tylor Megill's return, Carlos Mendoza said, is 4-5 weeks. That's if his inflammation only persists for 7-10 days.



The Mets will call up a spot starter for Friday. After that, Frankie Montas *should* be available, so long as he shows improvement at AAA. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 17, 2025

That’s the optimistic outlook. Megill must show progress in reducing inflammation over the next 7–10 days, or the calendar could stretch even longer.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

A Rotation in Freefall

The timing couldn’t be worse. Senga, the Mets’ ace, is already sidelined for what could be up to five weeks with a hamstring issue.

Megill’s sprain means two starting pitchers have hit the IL in under a week, a development that leaves the Mets gasping for answers.

There was some hope in Paul Blackburn, who is finally ready to rejoin the rotation after a delayed season debut due to a spring training knee injury.

However, that glimmer dims when you realize that the next names up — Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea — are nowhere near ready.

Manaea, who had a quietly effective 2024 campaign with a 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts, is struggling mightily in his rehab.

Across three High-A starts, he’s been shelled to the tune of a 9.45 ERA. And it’s not just rust — his command is off, and his velocity isn’t where it needs to be.

The Mets won’t even consider promoting him until he shows competence against Double-A or Triple-A hitters.

Montas, meanwhile, is in worse shape. After several underwhelming outings, his rehab line reads like a horror story: 13.17 ERA in 13.2 innings across High-A and Triple-A.

His pitches are flat, his confidence shaky. Right now, he doesn’t look like someone ready to help a major league staff — even one as desperate as New York’s.

A Temporary Fix, But No Long-Term Band-Aid

In response to the latest blow, the Mets called up reliever Justin Garza, who has impressed in a short sample size this month. But Garza isn’t being groomed for a rotation role; he’s a bullpen option.

A spot starter is expected to take the mound on Friday, though the identity remains under wraps. Sources suggest it’ll be a “one and done” appearance, likely someone pulled from Triple-A just to buy time.

The plan is to hold the line until Montas turns a corner.

But those are hope-based solutions, and hope is not a strategy — not in a division where every game counts.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Megill’s Absence Hits Hard

Before his injury, Megill had settled in as a reliable arm. He owns a 3.95 ERA over 68.1 innings, often giving the Mets competitive outings and eating innings when others couldn’t.

While not an All-Star, his presence was a steadying one — and his loss looms large.

It’s a sharp drop-off for a team that opened the year with a plan. Now that plan feels more like a Jenga tower, one shaky pull from total collapse.

Rotation Depth Now on Life Support

In baseball, a rotation is like a five-legged stool. Lose one, and you can wobble. Lose two or three, and you’re hitting the floor.

The Mets could explore outside help, but mid-June trades are rare and costly.

And while Mets brass continues to evaluate the market, that refrain rings hollow when Montas and Manaea continue to get shelled in the minors.

Big Decisions Loom Ahead

The Mets must now juggle roster management, injury rehab timelines, and the standings. They remain in first place of the NL East, but the margin for error is evaporating fast.

If Senga’s and Megill’s recoveries don’t stay on track — or if Montas and Manaea never get right — the Mets could be facing a long, difficult summer.

They’ve seen this movie before. Expect at least some sort of pitching acquisition in the upcoming weeks.

Popular reading:

Mets’ fireballer enters MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list