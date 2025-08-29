Mets announce short-term plan for rehabbing starter

The New York Mets began this season desperate for reliable starters, which is why they moved to add Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea, and others in the offseason.

However, now their rotation feels more crowded than Times Square, which isn’t necessarily as bad as it might seem.

Montas’ season-ending UCL injury initially left a glaring void, yet reinforcements have since arrived at breakneck speed.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Jonah Tong Joins the Picture

Jonah Tong is set to make his MLB debut Friday, immediately sparking questions about how he fits long-term.

The Mets already feature Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Sean Manaea, and Nolan McLean, forming an already capable rotation group.

Tong, however, boasts enormous upside as a strikeout weapon, reminiscent of Tim Lincecum himself.

If Tong sticks around, he becomes the sixth starter, a setup the Mets have hinted at since before Opening Day.

A six-man rotation could help preserve arms for the stretch run, though the organization has not confirmed that direction yet.

That uncertainty makes Tong’s role after his debut especially intriguing—he could either secure a spot or return to Triple-A.

The Megill Factor Looms

Lurking just behind the curtain is Tylor Megill, the early-season surprise who has been sidelined since mid-June.

Megill suffered a right elbow sprain but avoided structural damage, allowing him to steadily progress through his rehab program.

On Thursday, in his most recent minor league start, he walked four and gave up three runs during a tune-up appearance.

According to team insider Anthony DiComo, Megill is expected to make another rehab start before the Mets reevaluate him.

Tylor Megill (right elbow sprain), who walked four batters and allowed three runs in his latest rehab outing Thursday, will make at least one more start in the minors next week before the Mets will consider activating him. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 29, 2025

The right-hander owns a solid 3.95 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 68.1 innings this year, production too good to simply ignore.

When healthy, Megill has looked like a dependable mid-rotation option, mixing velocity with enough movement to keep hitters guessing.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Tough Choices Ahead

If Megill is activated next week, the Mets may suddenly find themselves juggling seven potential starting pitchers.

Possible solutions include embracing a six-man rotation, though that would inevitably push someone else into a bullpen role or to Triple-A.

Clay Holmes and Megill both have the stuff and experience to handle late-inning relief, though neither prefers that assignment.

Alternatively, the Mets could send Tong back to Syracuse for seasoning despite the temptation to keep his fresh and potent arm in Queens.

Each option carries trade-offs, especially considering workloads, player development, and bullpen stability as the season grinds forward.

It’s a delicate puzzle, similar to fitting one last suitcase into an overstuffed car trunk before a long trip.

A Good Problem to Have

Earlier this year, pitching depth looked like a glaring weakness, but now the Mets face the opposite dilemma entirely.

Having too many healthy arms is a rare luxury for any contender, particularly in a division where every win matters.

Senga remains a lock for the rotation, while Peterson has proven durable, giving the Mets a steady backbone behind him.

McLean brings youthful upside, Tong offers intrigue, and Megill’s looming return creates an almost unprecedented wealth of choices.

After months of scrambling, the Mets suddenly hold control over their rotation instead of letting circumstances dictate decisions.

READ MORE: Mets believe struggling late-inning reliever is tipping pitches