Mets all-star second baseman reportedly avoided a severe injury

Opening Day is still multiple weeks away, but the injury bug has already reared its ugly head inside the Mets clubhouse.

Projected Opening Day starter and ace Kodai Senga has suffered a shoulder strain. The 31-year-old will be out for at least three weeks after requiring a PRP injection to treat the injury.

A few days later, all-star second baseman Jeff McNeil l got shut down due to a bicep issue.

According to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, McNeil “felt something” when swinging in the batting cage on Thursday, which resulted in the 31-year-old being shut down from hitting for at least a few days.

It now appears that the blue and orange have dodged losing another key player to injury.

McNeil is doing much better

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, McNeil is doing much better per Mendoza and will not receive an MRI or other tests.

The California Native, who rehabbed a partially torn UCL in his left elbow this offseason, has continued to do fielding drills and should resume hitting relatively soon.

There is belief that McNeil could see defensive action as soon as Wednesday’s matchup against the Houston Astros.

McNeil won the National League batting title in 2022 after recording a stellar .326 batting average.

Although McNeil took a step back in 2023, he still posted respectable numbers. The 31-year-old slashed .270/.333/.378 with 10 home runs and 55 RBIs across 156 games.

What does this mean for the Mets?

McNeil avoiding a severe injury this early in the campaign is a massive break for the blue and orange.

The Mets are still trying to fill out their infield with the third base job yet to be claimed, and having to find a second baseman to fulfill McNeil’s production would give Mendoza headaches.

The 31-year-old’s quick recovery does decrease Zack Short’s likelihood of claiming one of the two available bench spots.

Short is coming off a solid year with the Detroit Tigers slashing .204/.292/.339 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs while playing all around the infield, including 53 games at second base.

Hopefully, the Mets’ third base job will clarify itself over the coming weeks, but for now, they at least do not have to worry about finding a second baseman as well.