The Mets linked to an Astros all-star as a top option next offseason

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

While the 2024 campaign has yet to begin, the ensuing offseason is set to be a crucial one for the Mets.

Superstar first baseman Pete Alonso is set to hit free agency, and the organization is expected to be competing for a World Series title.

With limited long-term contracts on the book, the Mets are poised to spend big and could potentially add an all-star bat.

The Mets could sign Alex Bregman

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets could sign third baseman Alex Bregman next offseason.

Bregman’s credentials

After being selected second overall by the Houston Astros in the 2015 MLB draft, Bregman quickly rose through the minor leagues and made his MLB debut on July 25, 2016.

Since appearing in the big leagues, the New Mexico native has become a staple in the Astros lineup, making a pair of all-star games, winning a silver slugger, and being placed on the 2019 All-MLB second team.

In 966 career games, Bregamn has slashed .274/.373/.487 with 165 home runs and 588 RBIs while having a .861 OPS and a 35.4 WAR.

Bregman also manned the hot corner during the Astros’ World Series victories in 2017 and 2022.

In 97 postseason games, the 29-year-old has slashed .235/.345/.445 with 19 home runs and 54 RBIs while having a .790 OPS.

Why would signing Bregman make sense?

The Mets enter the 2024 season with a multitude of options at third base, but not a single player has locked down the position.

Mark Vientos and Brett Baty are the two primary options to get the most reps at the position this season, but they have yet to prove themselves at the major league level.

In addition, both Max Scherzer’s and James McCann’s contracts will be off the books, giving the blue and orange an additional $29 million to spend.

If neither can make massive leaps forward at the big league level and with plenty of money to spend, why not add one of the best third basemen in baseball to a roster looking to contend for the ultimate prize?