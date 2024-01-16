Mets add son of former AL MVP to their talent pipeline

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Another member of Guerrero’s progeny is the latest to get his shake as a pro. Vladimir Miguel Guerrero inked his name to a minor league contract with the New York Mets. The 17-year-old rounded out international signings for the Mets, per Jesse Borek of MLB.com:

“Vladimir Miguel Guerrero, the half-brother of Blue Jays All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., agreed to a $117,000 signing bonus to join the Mets, making him a member of a vaunted signing class that includes MLB Pipeline’s No. 6 international prospect Yovanny Rodriguez and more,” Borek said.

Another Member of the Guerrero Family Joins the Mets This Offseason

Talent runs heavy in Vladimir Guerrero’s family. The former 2004 AL MVP with the Los Angeles Angels has seen two relatives join the Major League ranks since 2019, his son Vlad Jr. notably following in his father’s footsteps as a three-time All-Star in his own right.

What We Know About Guerrero as He Sets Out to Begin Pro Career in Mets Ranks

Guerrero is a left-handed outfielder and infielder who takes after his father with power at the plate. Several scouts attribute hitting to be his strongest suit, though not much else is out on the young talent through this stage of his early career.

As the Mets have given him $117,000 of their $1.7 million pool, expectations will be high for Guerrero. If he pans out to be anything like his father or brother, the sky is the limit for him.