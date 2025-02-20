Mets add relief pitching depth on MiLB deal

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Mets made another minor addition to their pitching depth on Thursday, signing right-hander Conner Overton to a minor-league deal. It’s not the kind of move that will shake up the bullpen picture, but it does give the organization another arm to stash away in Triple-A.

Overton, 31, spent the past few seasons in the Reds system, though he didn’t make an appearance in the majors last year. Instead, he logged 36.2 innings in the minors, where he was hit around to the tune of a 7.85 ERA. That kind of number doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, but depth is depth.

Overton’s Best Season Feels Like a Long Time Ago

The most optimistic way to look at this signing is to point back to 2022, when Overton actually put together a solid stretch for Cincinnati.

In 33 major league innings, he posted a 2.73 ERA, though the underlying numbers suggested he was walking a tightrope the whole time. His 71.9% left-on-base rate was solid, and he generated a respectable 41.4% ground ball rate. The problem? He struck out just 3.82 batters per nine innings. In today’s game, where power arms dominate, that’s basically like trying to survive a heavyweight fight by throwing pillow punches.

A Lot of Pitches, Not a Lot of Firepower

Overton’s arsenal includes a four-seam fastball, sinker, slider, changeup, and cutter. That’s a decent mix, but none of the pitches stand out. His fastball averages just 91.1 mph, which in today’s league is more of a batting practice speed than something that’s going to get big-league hitters out consistently. Without velocity or a dominant secondary pitch, Overton has struggled to find a role at the highest level.

Will He Ever Reach the Mets’ MLB Team?

It’s tough to imagine Overton cracking the Mets’ bullpen unless the team gets absolutely decimated by injuries. His stuff doesn’t miss bats, and even when he was effective in 2022, it was more smoke and mirrors than sustainable success.

The most likely scenario? He spends most of the year in Triple-A, eating innings for the Syracuse Mets. But in baseball, you never say never. Maybe he refines something and gets another shot. More likely, though, this is just a depth signing, a lottery ticket with slim odds.