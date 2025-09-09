Mets activate center fielder after extended stint on the injured list

The New York Mets have been waiting all year for Jose Siri, and finally, their patience is paying off.

Siri’s journey back hasn’t been easy, but his speed, defense, and energy could become the spark this team desperately needs.

When the Mets acquired Jose Siri in the offseason, they believed he’d be a game-changer patrolling center field daily.

His combination of elite defense, raw power, and blazing speed was supposed to provide balance to an inconsistent outfield group.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

A Promising Start Cut Short

Instead, Siri’s Mets tenure began with misfortune, as he collected just one hit before fracturing his tibia in April.

The injury derailed his momentum and left the Mets scrambling to find stability in center during the early season grind.

Worse yet, his rehab was interrupted by a painful setback in June, delaying his timeline and testing his mental toughness.

At one point, there were whispers about whether Siri would contribute at all in 2025, casting doubt over his role.

The Long Road to Recovery

Rather than rush him back, the Mets and Siri slowed everything down, determined to let his leg fully recover.

The extra time proved valuable, giving Siri confidence in his body and allowing him to regain sharpness at the plate.

He rewarded their patience during his rehab assignment, slashing .269/.321/.462 across eight Minor League contests with consistency.

That performance reassured the front office that Siri was ready, leading to his activation from the 60-day injured list.

Moves to Clear the Roster

To make space for Siri, the Mets executed several moves that reshaped both their bench and bullpen depth.

Infielder Jared Young was optioned back to Triple-A, while right-hander Wander Suero was designated for assignment entirely.

Additionally, reliever Justin Garza was outrighted to Syracuse, giving Siri the roster spot and opportunity he’d long awaited.

All eyes now shift to how quickly Siri can seize this chance, and he is in the lineup for Tuesday’s showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies.

A Chance to Reclaim Center Field

The Mets had once hoped Cedric Mullins, a former All-Star, would stabilize the position following his midseason acquisition.

Unfortunately, Mullins has underperformed, leaving the door wide open for Siri to take command of center field.

In Mullins’ struggles, Jeff McNeil has been forced into an unnatural role in center, stretching the roster dangerously thin.

That situation underscores the magnitude of Siri’s return—he’s not just another option, he’s their potential long-term answer.

Why Siri Matters for the Mets

Jose Siri is the type of defender who can turn doubles into outs and save pitchers countless stressful innings.

Pairing that glove with his speed on the bases gives New York a dimension they’ve lacked throughout much of 2025.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

If his bat proves serviceable, Siri could become the glue that finally holds together the constantly rotating Mets outfield.

In many ways, his return feels like a second trade deadline acquisition, one the team didn’t have to chase.

The Mets’ season has felt like a car running on three wheels, unstable and noisy, desperate for one stabilizing part.

Jose Siri might just be that missing wheel—bringing balance, energy, and defense to a roster still fighting for consistency.

