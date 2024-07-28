Mets acquire former All-Star outfielder via trade from the Washington Nationals

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are firmly playoff contenders just a few days before the trade deadline as the blue and orange sit in the final wild-card spot at 55-49 and just a half-game back of the top wild-card spot.

While much of the organization’s focus has gone toward upgrading the bullpen, the blue and orange have been looking for a left-handed hitting outfielder.

On Sunday, president of baseball operations David Stearns filled that void as the Mets acquired a former all-star outfielder from the Washington Nationals.

The Mets have acquired Jesse Winker

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

According to a post from the organization via X, the Mets have acquired outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals in exchange for starting pitcher Tyler Stuart, the organization’s No.17 prospect, according to MLB.com.

After a rough 2023, Winker signed with the Nationals on a minor-league contract, and the 30-year-old has bounced back quite nicely. The New York native has slashed .257/.374/.419 across 101 games with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs.

Winker has been killing right-handed pitchers this season, which is the main reason the blue and orange traded for him, as the former all-star has a 139 wRC+ against righties. Currently, Brandon Nimmo and Harrison Bader are tied for the team lead with a 123 wRC+ against right-handed pitching.

Stuart was the Mets sixth-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft and had been pitching for Double-A Binghamton this season. The 24-year-old has pitched 84 innings across 17 starts to a 3.96 ERA with a 1.250 WHIP while striking out 90.

What does this mean for the Mets?

The acquisition of Winker provides the blue and orange left-handed hitting outfielder they desperately needed.

Since cementing themselves as postseason contenders, the Mets have added a couple of relievers via trade and now have the left-handed outfield bat they were looking for. The blue and orange are likely not done yet, as with the recent starting pitching injuries, so another arm may be on the way.