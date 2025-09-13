Mets ace takes significant step forward in minor leagues

The New York Mets are clinging to postseason hopes, and Kodai Senga in top form might just be the spark they desperately need.

Once the unquestioned ace of their rotation, Senga has spent the past two months looking like a shadow of himself, his brilliance buried under inconsistency and frustration.

The Mets know their window is closing fast, and his resurgence could be the lifeline that keeps it open.

Senga’s overall 3.02 ERA still looks impressive at first glance, but it hides a troubling second-half slide. Since returning from a hamstring strain on July 11, Senga has posted a bloated 5.90 ERA across nine starts.

That stretch saw his command falter and the effectiveness of his stuff dip, leaving hitters far more comfortable than they were early in the year.

Even Senga admitted something wasn’t right, explaining that certain parts of his body weren’t moving or feeling how they should.

It’s the kind of subtle mechanical disruption that can completely derail a pitcher’s rhythm, like a violinist suddenly finding one string out of tune during a performance.

That honesty led him and the Mets to agree on a reset in the minors.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Triple-A Start Shows Promising Signs of a Turnaround

Friday night in Triple-A Syracuse, Senga finally looked like the pitcher the Mets have been waiting for.

He carved through the opposing lineup across six strong innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out eight.

Even more encouraging: he issued zero walks, showing sharp command that had gone missing in recent months.

Senga unleashed his full arsenal, featuring a lively fastball and his trademark ghost fork that baffled hitters all night.

Of his 74 pitches, 52 landed for strikes, a ratio that spoke volumes about his regained confidence. For a pitcher who hadn’t completed six innings since June 6, the outing felt like a long-awaited breakthrough moment.

That performance matters not just for the numbers, but for the tone it sets. Senga had looked lost and hesitant on a major league mound, but in Syracuse he attacked hitters with conviction.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Mets’ Postseason Hopes Could Hinge on His Return

The Mets haven’t outlined their exact plan for Senga, though he’s likely to make at least one more minor league start.

If the progress continues, there’s a strong chance they’ll slot him back into the rotation before the season’s end. They don’t just want Senga back—they need him. But they need him at his best.

Right now, New York’s rotation lacks a true anchor. When Senga is at his best, he gives the Mets the kind of swingman ace who can reset an entire series.

He’s the type of pitcher who can stop losing streaks and energize a clubhouse simply by taking the mound. For a team fighting to stay alive, that impact can’t be overstated.

Time is running out on the Mets’ postseason push, and their margin for error is razor thin. If Kodai Senga can rediscover his early-season dominance, he could transform their outlook almost overnight.

The Mets don’t just need hope—they need their ace back, and Senga just gave them a reason to believe it might happen.

