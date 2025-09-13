Mets star ‘very concerned’ amid epic collapse

The New York Mets once looked destined for October glory, but their freefall now feels impossible to ignore or dismiss.

Friday night’s loss to their former ace Jacob deGrom marked their seventh straight defeat, deepening this September spiral into full-blown panic.

It wasn’t just another bad night — it was another reminder that they’ve been sinking since mid-June without resistance.

Since June 13, the Mets are 31-48, basically performing like a pretender instead of a contender.

Once, this team felt inevitable; now, the Mets look like a ship taking on water faster than they can bail it out.

They have been sitting at the third and final Wild Card spot for weeks, yet their cushion has completely evaporated with shocking speed and finality.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Wild Card Lead Slips Away in Stunning Collapse

The Mets once seemed untouchable, nursing a healthy lead in that last postseason berth.

But those days are gone, erased by the relentless climbs of the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds nipping behind, and of course, their own incompetence.

Cincinnati sits just 1.5 games back despite losing Friday, and crucially holds the tiebreaker after winning the season series.

San Francisco’s Friday win pulled them within a half game, though New York does control that head-to-head advantage.

For a team that spent 83 days in first place and led the division by 5.5 games on June 12, this stings.

It’s the kind of collapse that lingers — like watching a sandcastle crumble while the tide rushes in around your feet.

Nimmo Acknowledges the Harsh Reality Facing the Mets

Brandon Nimmo, one of the team’s emotional anchors, didn’t attempt to sugarcoat the situation after Friday’s latest setback.

“Obviously, (we are) very concerned… we’re not playing playoff baseball right now,” Nimmo admitted, speaking candidly about their struggles.

Brandon Nimmo was asked about the "concern level" in the Mets' clubhouse after a seventh straight loss:



"Obviously, very concerned. We want to be in the playoffs and we're not playing playoff baseball right now." pic.twitter.com/xamSvUCQBg — SNY (@SNYtv) September 13, 2025

His blunt honesty captured what many fans already fear — this team simply isn’t playing like a contender anymore.

Nimmo’s comments echoed a clubhouse mood shifting from frustration toward desperation as the season clock ticks dangerously down.

There’s still time to recover, but each loss chips away at their resolve and confidence like wind eroding stone.

They can’t afford to wait for momentum; they have to seize it, starting with a must-win game on Saturday night.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A Narrow Path Remains, but Time Is Running Out

The Mets are clinging to the final playoff berth yet doing little to convince anyone they belong in October.

Their margin for error has fully evaporated, leaving them no space for slipups or squandered late-inning opportunities.

Every inning from here on will carry the weight of the season on their already fraying shoulders.

For a roster carrying one of baseball’s highest payrolls, missing the postseason would be nothing short of catastrophic.

They can still change the story, but the script grows darker with every quiet bat and every shaky bullpen outing.

It’s now or never for the New York Mets, and everyone — including Brandon Nimmo — knows it.

