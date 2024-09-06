Mets ace is focused on leading a powerful playoff surge: ‘We have to win every game’

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Luis Severino has been the New York Mets’ ace in Kodai Senga’s absence all season long, and he intends to close the year on that same wave while adding an exclamation mark to his resurgent campaign.

Per Andrew Tredinnick of northjersey.com, Severino had this to say after leading the Mets to a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday about where his head is at as the 2024 MLB playoffs fast approach:

“I’ve always been in New York. I don’t know any other way,” Severino said. “I think every time Boston comes to New York, it’s a big game for us. Now, we have to win every game. We are really close to being in that playoff spot, so from now on, every time they give me the ball, this is a chance for me to get my team closer to the playoffs.”

Mets ace Luis Severino has a mindset for winning as the season nears its end

The Dominican flamethrower is on a mission to deliver every time out the rest of the way. It is a microcosmic of the season that he’s had in Queens, NY. Severino has rebounded well from a 2023 outing across the water for the New York Yankees, where he produced an inflated 6.65 ERA and 1.646 WHIP while tossing 79 strikeouts in 89.1 innings of work. In 2024, he’s been back to business, as he owns a 3.84 ERA, 1.255 WHIP, and 136 strikeouts.

Over his last five games, the 10-year veteran has done nothing except lead New York to three wins, including a shutout masterpiece against the Miami Marlins on Aug. 17. He’s got momentum serving as his tailwind at the moment. His teammates have been balling out alongside him, which has kept the Mets in the Wild Card race at only 0.5 games back from the sixth and final spot.

Severino will give the Mets an experienced arm on the mound if they make the playoffs

The Mets will need the 30-year-old to be their anchor on the mound in the postseason, if they make it that far this fall. Playing for the Yankees came with the highest expectations in the big leagues. Though he owns a 1-4 record in postseason action in spite of dealing with such pressure, he will still be a seasoned option for Mets manager Carlos Mendoza to deploy in their biggest games.

Severino seems resolute in his desire to be a catalyst for the Mets when the lights shine brightest. As he also attested to, he’s focused on staying healthy and in tip-top shape for every time his number is called moving forward. His attitude will likely be a major deciding factor for New York down the stretch of the campaign and into October.