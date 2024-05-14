Mets ace is changing his mechanics in leadup to his 2024 season debut

Mar 5, 2023; Jupiter, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets ace Kodai Senga is changing the way he’s pitching in rehab as his 2024 MLB season debut nears. Senga has not taken the mound for the Mets this year after sustaining a posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder this spring. He is eligible to return on May 27 but won’t play until he’s comfortable with his throwing.

Kodai Senga is changing his mechanics

As new developments have unfolded in his recovery process over the last couple of weeks, Senga spoke on what he’s doing to get back to full strength. He cited his desire to make sure his mechanics are “perfect” before initiating his return, as SNY shared on X:

"With my current mechanics, I didn't think I'd be able to come back at 100%."



Kodai Senga talks about taking a step back in his rehab to correct mechanical issues: pic.twitter.com/asXLUzRoUo — SNY (@SNYtv) May 13, 2024

Mets: Kodai Senga still needs time to work on throwing after facing live batters last week

Senga is still “a few weeks away from a potential rehab assignment” in the minor leagues, though he threw 32 pitches against live batters last week.

Per Dan Martin of the New York Post, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza doubled down on comments he made days ago about the team taking a patient approach with the Japanese talent in the throes of his amped-up recovery process while addressing the woes he’s facing with his mechanics, (h/t Bleacher Report’s Zach Bachar):

“He said he feels fine [and] his arm feels good,” Mendoza said. “He keeps saying he’s not feeling his mechanics are there and doesn’t want to push it [until] he finds that rhythm.”

Why Senga’s mechanics are important to his All-Star arm

Senga’s mechanics have been crucial to his dominance on the field. They’ve helped him post a 95.7 mph fastball for his 2023 campaign, which ranked in the 79th percentile among all pitchers, and accurately find the strike zone with a 29.1 percent strikeout percentage that season.

The Mets (19-21) will need that firepower and his immaculate 11.1 percent walk rate along with his 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts from a year ago to help their pitching staff and elevate the team to above .500 in the standings.