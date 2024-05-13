3 takeaways from the Mets’ series loss to the Atlanta Braves

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

After a shortened series victory over the St. Louis Cardinals, the Mets returned home to host the defending National League East Champion Atlanta Braves in a three-game set.

The Mets fall short to the Braves

May 12, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a walk-off two run home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Three home runs from the Braves in the top of the third was enough to lift the Braves to a 4-2 Game 1 victory. Game 2 was a pitching masterclass by the Braves. The combination of Max Fried, Joe Jimenez, and Raisel Iglesias no-hit the Mets through 8.2 innings before a J.D. Martinez solo shot ended the no-hit and shutout bid.

That home run from Martinez would spark a rally as Brett Baty would step to the plate as the tying run before lining out to center as the Braves took Game 2 with a final score of 4-1.

The Mets would complete the rally in Game 3. After entering the ninth inning trailing 3-2, Jeff McNeil led off the inning with a bunt single before being advanced to second courtesy of a sacrifice bunt from Tomás Nido.

Brandon Nimmo would then step to the dish and send a 3-2 cutter over the right-center field wall to give the Mets a 4-3 walk-off win.

Pete Alonso is heating up

Apr 30, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

After performing well in the final game in St. Louis, Pete Alonso followed that performance up with a solid series against the Braves. Alonso got on base in every game, going 4-for-11 with two doubles and three RBIs. If the Mets hope to go anywhere this season, they need Alonso to be at his best, and he may be heading in that direction.

Brandon Nimmo appears to be alright

After being forced to leave Saturday’s game with right intercostal irritation, Nimmo was held out of the starting lineup on Sunday for precautionary reasons. Well, it appears the Wyoming native feels fine after all, as he entered the game as a pinch-runner in the bottom of the seventh and made his presence felt.

Nimmo made an acrobatic catch right in front of the left-field wall to rob Matt Olson of extra bases in the top of the eighth before going on to hit the aforementioned walk-off two-run home run. Whatever pain Nimmo had on Saturday doesn’t seem to be an issue anymore, and he should return to being a fixture at the top of the Mets lineup.

Christian Scott is solid again

After dazzling in his big league debut, Christian Scott made his second career start and was solid once again. Scott threw six innings while allowing three runs, six hits, and two walks. In addition, the Florida native fanned eight. The 24-year-old is scheduled to start next against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday and may just be starting what becomes viewed as a solid rookie campaign.