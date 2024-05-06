Mets ace could be in line for rehab assignment as he nears anticipated return date

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have received encouraging news regarding the recovery of their injured ace Kodai Senga. The Japanese righty has yet to take the mound in 2024 after straining his right posterior capsule in his right shoulder earlier this spring.

Though, according to SNY’s Alex Smith, Senga felt great after throwing two simulated innings in Mets batting practice on Saturday and could be sent for a rehab assignment “in the next few days,” as manager Carlos Mendoza revealed.

Mets will get a major boost from Kodai Senga’s return later this spring

Senga’s absence has been felt throughout the early portion of the year. The Mets (16-18) are fourth in the NL East and boast a pitching rotation that ranks No. 20 in the Majors with a 1.31 WHIP.

While the Mets have been spectacular in striking out batters with 319 K’s on the campaign, good for No. 4 in the big leagues, they concede an average of 4.35 runs per game, which places them at No. 16 overall. Their failure to deliver wins at an elite level speaks to their need for Senga to return.

The 2023 All-Star earned such honors in his rookie outing after delivering 202 strikeouts behind a pristine 2.98 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. He went 12-7 that year and was the brightest spot in the Mets’ rotation.

When will Senga take the mound for the Mets in 2024?

Now, Senga and his invaluable talent can be put on display in what the team is hoping will be later in May. He is eligible to come off of the IL on May 27 and the team has said that the 31-year-old is on pace to meet that timeline.