Mets’ Adrian Houser labels slow start to 2024 MLB season as the ‘toughest stretch’ of his career

The New York Mets have not gotten what they’ve expected out of starting pitcher Adrian Houser in the early part of the 2024 MLB season, and he’s more than aware of his poignant struggles.

Per Jon Flanigan of SNY, Houser reflected on his cold stretch on the mound by saying:

“This is probably the toughest stretch I’ve had up to this point in my career,” Houser said. “I’m really disappointed in myself, there’s no one to blame here but myself for not getting the job done out there.”

Mets: Adrian Houser’s lack of control on the mound has led to his career-worst MLB season

Houser got relegated to the bullpen after his sixth start. On the year, the Oklahoma native has bottomed out with a dismal 8.16 ERA, nearly double his career 4.21 ERA. His WHIP also ballooned up to 1.849.

The eight-year veteran’s stuff has also lacked. His 92.1 mph fastball currently ranks in the 22nd percentile in the Majors. His 9.1 percent barrel percentage has declined from last season and previous years and his 11.7 percent strikeout rate is below standard.

It has not been a pretty start for Houser. Top prospect Christian Scott got called up from Triple-A to take his place in the rotation. He may be sidelined as a starter for some time until he proves he can regain control on the mound.

Houser remains optimistic that hard work during his current demotion can lead to him coming out of cold slump

Though disappointed with his output, Houser did mention that he needs to “keep putting in the work” in order to be “ready when the time comes” for him to get his next shot at establishing himself as a reliable contributor for the Mets. His goal is to return to the way he pitched last season.

In 2023, the 31-year-old struck out 96 batters behind a 4.12 ERA and 3.99 FIP. He impressively went 8-5 in 21 starts, proving that his impact went beyond the numbers as he helped the Brewers rack up wins. He’ll need to return to that form or better in order to reclaim his starting role, especially once the lineup gets more crowded upon Mets ace Kodai Senga’s return from his shoulder injury.