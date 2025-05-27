Mets 6, White Sox 4: Good news and bad news as Pete Alonso and Jared Young power Mets over Chicago

There’s something magical about a team refusing to crumble under pressure—like a boxer wobbling on his feet, refusing to go down.

That’s where the New York Mets stood in May: tired, battered, and facing critics from all angles. But as Tuesday night’s 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox proved, they might just be done playing the role of punching bag.

With the victory, their fourth in a row and fifth in six games, the Mets reminded fans of their grit and power.

The win lifted them to a 34-21 record, firmly holding second place in the NL East—and, perhaps more importantly, lifting the cloud of doubt that had lingered for weeks.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jared Young delivers in what could be a turning point

Baseball has a funny way of rewarding patience, and for Jared Young, that patience bloomed in full color Tuesday night.

Entering the game still in search of his first MLB hit of the season, Young didn’t just find a base knock—he found a moment. Two, in fact.

He went 2-for-3, blasting a two-run homer and adding a double to his name. His home run turned a 2-2 tie into a 4-2 lead in the very first inning, shifting the mood at Citi Field and bringing fans to their feet.

JARED YOUNG'S FIRST METS HIT IS A 2-RUN HOMER! pic.twitter.com/16Rg9JpkdI — SNY (@SNYtv) May 27, 2025

Despite hitting .259 with a 130 wRC+ in Triple-A, Young’s promotion over the weekend came with a healthy dose of skepticism. But Tuesday’s breakout showed why the Mets believe he belongs.

It wasn’t just a good night; it was the kind of performance that can change a season—for both player and team.

Pete Alonso keeps slugging toward a payday

If Jared Young was the heart on Tuesday, Pete Alonso was the hammer. With a crack of the bat in the first inning, Alonso launched his 11th home run of the season—a no-doubter that tied the game and shifted momentum instantly.

He’s now hitting .291 with a .932 OPS, numbers that scream “pay me” as free agency looms this offseason.

The ‘Polar Bear’ doesn’t just provide power—he supplies presence. His 42 RBI lead the team, and even when the Mets falter, Alonso finds a way to deliver. He’s become their rock, their anchor in choppy waters.

When Alonso steps into the batter’s box, hope follows.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Vargas refuses to let the White Sox go quietly

To their credit, the White Sox didn’t simply roll over. Miguel Vargas, once a rising star in the Dodgers system, looked every bit the breakout player he’s becoming.

His two-run shot in the first gave Chicago an early lead, and his RBI double in the seventh brought them within striking distance.

Vargas has been scorching hot lately, hitting .295 with six homers in his last 15 games. Though the White Sox continue to struggle in the standings, Vargas is a bright spot—a glimpse of what could be in the future.

For now, his efforts were just shy of spoiling the Mets’ party.

Megill survives a rocky outing to keep Mets in control

Tylor Megill’s stat line won’t blow anyone away: four hits, four walks, and 100 pitches over 5.2 innings. But what it doesn’t show is the resilience.

He worked out of trouble multiple times, navigating command issues to limit the damage and keep the Mets within striking distance.

That’s the kind of outing that often gets lost in the box score, but inside the clubhouse, it matters. Megill’s ability to battle through adversity gave the offense time to roar back—and they did.

It’s the baseball version of duct tape: not flashy, but absolutely essential.

Garrett shuts the door in dominant fashion

When the Mets turned to Reed Garrett out of the bullpen, they needed stability. What they got was dominance. Garrett tossed 1.2 clean innings with poise and precision, slamming the door on a late White Sox rally.

It wasn’t just a save—it was a statement. Garrett’s emerging as a bullpen force, the kind of high-leverage weapon the Mets have sorely needed. In a tight game, his calm on the mound was invaluable.

As the season rolls on, having a trusted arm in Garrett could be one of the Mets’ quietest but most vital assets.

There are still questions, still areas to clean up—but for now, the Mets are winning again. And sometimes, that’s all a team needs to believe the tide has truly turned.

