Mets 5, Nationals 4: Good news and bad news as Jeff McNeil walks it off vs. Washington

There’s a certain magic brewing in Queens—an energy that can’t be bottled, only felt. Tuesday night at Citi Field was electric.

The kind of night that pulses through the crowd, from the standing-room diehards to the nosebleed seats. The New York Mets didn’t just win—they delivered theater, drama, and a reminder: this team isn’t just hot, they’re scorching.

Like a well-timed jazz solo, the Mets’ comeback unfolded with both precision and flair. Jeff McNeil, once doubted, now roared back as the hero.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

McNeil walks it off and sends Citi Field into a frenzy

The game was tied, tension cutting through the June humidity like a blade. Bottom of the tenth, Luisangel Acuña stood on second base, legs buzzing with anticipation. Then Jeff McNeil stepped in—and delivered.

His sharp single plated Acuña, and just like that, the Mets walked it off, 5-4, securing their fourth straight victory.

JEFF MCNEIL WINS IT FOR THE METS! pic.twitter.com/kqhUV1KGeY — SNY (@SNYtv) June 11, 2025

McNeil’s bat, long dormant earlier in the season, is singing again. Over his last seven games, he’s hitting .333 with a gaudy .778 slugging percentage.

He finished Tuesday’s contest 2-for-4 with two RBI, playing like the batting champion of old. His resurgence adds vital firepower to the bottom of the lineup, the kind that turns good teams into great ones.

Juan Soto’s power stroke continues heating up

Speaking of heating up, Juan Soto keeps reminding the league why the Mets handed him a record-shattering $765 million contract. His twelfth home run of the year left his bat with a ferocity that silenced any lingering doubts.

That long ball sent his OPS climbing to .840, and with every at-bat, he edges closer to his best form. It’s not just the swing—it’s the swagger, the strut out of the box, the quiet confidence.

Soto is rediscovering the player who once ruled October and forced pitchers into nightmares.

He also contributed a clutch RBI double in the eighth, trimming the deficit to 4-3. That swing cracked the door open for another Mets comeback.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso’s late-game heroics are becoming a habit

Moments after Soto’s RBI double, the Mets needed one more spark. Enter Pete Alonso, their perennial power presence and emotional cornerstone. With two outs, the crowd roared as he came to the plate.

True to form, Alonso delivered. His deep single knotted the game at four, flipping the script and setting the stage for McNeil’s extra-inning magic.

Pete Alonso ties it up with his 62nd RBI of the season! pic.twitter.com/1qyFlsQP11 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 11, 2025

He was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double, but the damage was done. The Mets had clawed back from the brink.

Alonso’s consistent knack for timely hitting is the glue binding this lineup’s confidence together. Few players in baseball have a better feel for the moment.

Canning struggles early but bullpen slams the door

Not every hero wears a cape, and not every victory comes easy. Griffin Canning, the usually steady right-hander, was off his game. He labored through 5.1 innings, allowing four earned runs, seven hits, and two home runs.

But what followed was pure resilience.

Jose Butto, Jose Castillo, Justin Garza, Edwin Díaz, and Reed Garrett combined for 4.2 shutout innings. The bullpen didn’t just stop the bleeding—they sealed the wound and gave the offense room to breathe.

This kind of bullpen effort is what keeps win streaks alive. It’s a group often overlooked until they’re the ones standing between victory and heartbreak.

Mets continue to shine as the league’s hottest team

Tuesday’s win pushed the Mets to 43-24, winners of 13 of their last 16 games. They sit atop the National League and don’t look remotely interested in slowing down.

There’s a balanced rhythm to this team now. One night it’s McNeil. The next, it’s Soto or Alonso. The bullpen has been airtight, and even with a starter struggling, they found a way to win.

Like a symphony of late bloomers and superstars, the Mets are blending into something dangerous. Something real. And if June is any indication, they’re just getting started.

