Mets’ $34 million investment won’t pitch for 4-6 weeks

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mets are already down a key arm before spring training has even had a chance to settle in. Frankie Montas, who was expected to be a vital part of the starting rotation, has suffered a high-grade lat strain that will sideline him for at least 4–6 weeks before he can even begin throwing again.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year, $34 million deal this offseason, including a $17 million player option for 2026, and while the Mets hoped he would bounce back, his injury history is already becoming an issue.

Montas’ Rollercoaster 2024 Season

Montas entered free agency coming off a season that was far from inspiring, posting a 4.84 ERA across 150.2 innings while splitting time between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

However, the Mets were betting on his late-season turnaround. With Milwaukee, he seemed to find a bit of his groove again, logging a 4.55 ERA across 57.1 innings while striking out batters at an impressive 10.99 per nine rate. His left-on-base percentage of 67.8% and ground-ball rate of 40.7% suggested he still had something left in the tank. The hope was that he could build on that momentum heading into 2025, but now, that plan is already derailed.

Montas Determined to Return Stronger

Montas understands the frustration of another setback, but he isn’t letting it define his season just yet.

“It’s definitely a lot of frustration,” he admitted.

Still, he remains focused on the bigger picture.

“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

That’s the mentality he’ll need as he now faces an extended recovery timeline before he can even begin ramping back up.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Mets May Need to Adjust Rotation Plans

With Montas shelved for the foreseeable future, the Mets will need to adjust. His absence puts pressure on the rotation depth, and while the team has taken some risks on pitchers looking to reestablish themselves, this situation might force them to explore other options. They could stick with their internal candidates, but given how quickly injuries can pile up, it wouldn’t be surprising if they start scanning the trade market for reinforcements.

Montas was supposed to be part of the solution in stabilizing the Mets’ rotation, but now the team will have to find a way to weather the storm without him.