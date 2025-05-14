Mets 2, Pirates 1: Good news and bad news as Brett Baty powers Mets to third straight win

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

For a moment, it felt like the kind of game that haunts a team. One error, one misplaced pitch, and the Pirates might’ve stolen the night. But this time, the New York Mets didn’t break—they bent just enough to remind us why this squad is truly elite.

Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, their third in a row, wasn’t flashy. It was the kind of gritty, sweat-it-out victory that good teams find a way to secure.

In a ballgame defined by tension and tightrope moments, it was the Mets who kept their balance.

Baty’s bat speaks volumes as the infield crowd thickens

Brett Baty isn’t just knocking on the door of everyday playing time—he’s breaking it down with authority. The Mets’ infield remains congested with options, but Baty is forcing the conversation with his bat.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, with the score knotted at one, Baty launched a go-ahead homer that soared to the opposite field like a well-aimed arrow.

Brett Baty lines one the other way to give the @Mets a late lead! pic.twitter.com/9yfwKRx4eN — MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2025

It was his fifth of the season and perhaps his most meaningful—one that separated the Mets in a game that offered little room for error.

Now slashing .239/.270/.521, Baty’s numbers don’t scream superstardom, but they whisper something more important: growth.

The game has finally slowed for him, and he’s seizing the moments that matter. His swing decisions are sharper, his confidence visible. This is the version of Baty the Mets believed in—and that belief is finally bearing fruit.

Senga quietly dominates with poise and punchouts

Kodai Senga didn’t have his most overpowering stuff, but he didn’t need it. What he brought to the mound was composure—maturity that allowed him to navigate traffic and escape jams like a seasoned escape artist.

Across 5.2 innings, Senga scattered six hits and two walks while punching out seven. His lone blemish—a run allowed—felt more like a scratch than a wound.

He didn’t dominate, but he outfoxed and outlasted a Pirates lineup that struggled to string anything together.

With a 1.22 ERA on the year, Senga’s quietly been a linchpin in the Mets’ rotation. In a staff that’s suddenly brimming with effective arms, he’s leading by example, pitch by pitch, outing by outing.

Like a watchmaker assembling delicate gears, Senga’s precision keeps the Mets ticking in low-scoring affairs.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Diaz embraces the pressure and delivers again

Baseball’s best closers don’t just survive pressure—they feed off it. Edwin Diaz, with his trademark fire and fury, looked right at home in the eye of the storm.

A ninth inning that included a Lindor error and a walk to keep things interesting could’ve unraveled fast. But Diaz dug in and ended the drama with a game-clinching groundout.

With his ninth save of the year now etched into the books, Diaz is looking like the dominant force he was always expected to be.

Over his last seven appearances, he’s gone 7.1 scoreless innings, collecting three saves and nine strikeouts without surrendering a run.

Edwin Diaz’s last 7 outings:



7.1 IP | 0-0 (7 G) | 0.00 ERA | 0.82 WHIP

9 Ks (11.05 K/9) | 3 SV



Sugar looking like his 2022 self?? pic.twitter.com/isSNoum9qg — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) May 14, 2025

The swagger is back. The confidence. The fist pump. In May, Diaz hasn’t just stabilized—he’s reignited.

Mets finding momentum as May rolls on

Winners of five of their last six, the Mets are no longer just treading water—they’re swimming with purpose. Tuesday’s win, while narrow, is part of a larger narrative that suggests this team has learned how to win the ugly ones too.

It’s a reminder that seasons aren’t defined by blowouts or highlight-reel moments alone. Sometimes, they hinge on a single swing, a well-placed fastball, or a calm presence under pressure. The Mets had all three on Tuesday.

Popular reading:

Mets’ manager is ‘devastated’ for Yankees’ injured infielder