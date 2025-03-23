Key Mets reliever optioned to minor leagues ahead of Opening Day

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

New York Mets reliever Dedniel Nunez will begin the 2025 MLB season in the minor leagues.

Mets manager explains decision to option Dedniel Nunez

Per SNY’s Alex Smith, the Mets optioned Nunez to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday to finish rehabbing his strained flexor tendon. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had this to say on the matter:

“Mendoza explained that the Mets need to build him up more before he’s ready to go in potential four- or five-out situations,” Smith wrote.

“‘We explained the whole situation with him and he understood, and once he’s ready to go, he’ll be back here,’ Mendoza said, noting that the right-hander had an option.”

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mets: Nunez needs more time to get to 100 percent

To prevent other relievers from overcompensating for Nunez in a potentially reduced role to start the year, he’ll have time to regain full strength in the minors.

The 28-year-old missed one month of action between July 24th and Aug. 23 of 2024 due to the pronator strain he sustained. He was further inactive after Aug. 24, 2024.

Nevertheless, he played well in his rookie outing. Nunez earned a 2.31 ERA along with 48 strikeouts in 25 games played for New York in 2024.

The righty talent pitched only two innings in Spring Training. He earned a 9.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in Grapefruit League action. The Mets will look for him to round into form for a hopeful call-up early in the year to fortify their bullpen.