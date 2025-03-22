Mets inform 3 pitchers they have made the Opening Day roster

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Spring training is winding down, and the New York Mets’ decision-makers are getting serious. Roster spots are limited, and the tough calls started rolling in on Saturday.

For some, it was a day of disappointment. Chris Devenski, Jakson Reetz, Génesis Cabrera, and Donovan Walton all got the news that they won’t be heading north with the team for Opening Day.

But baseball, like life, is a mix of highs and lows, and for three pitchers, the day brought the best kind of news: Reed Garrett, Jose Butto, and Danny Young.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

A Well-Earned Spot for Reed Garrett

Reed Garrett has been nothing short of dominant this spring. If there was a blueprint for forcing your way onto a roster, he followed it to perfection.

Six innings, nine strikeouts, and a pristine 0.00 ERA—hitters have had about as much luck against him as a fly has against a windshield. His WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) sits at a microscopic 0.33, meaning he’s barely letting anyone reach base.

If he carries even a fraction of this form into the regular season, the Mets will have found themselves a serious weapon.

José Buttó: The Reliable Multi-Inning Arm

Every bullpen needs a guy who can take the ball in tough spots and give you multiple innings. Enter José Buttó. He’s proven he can handle the role, posting a solid 3.18 ERA in the spring and an even more impressive 2.55 ERA in the 2024 season.

That kind of consistency is a manager’s dream, and the Mets clearly see him as a key piece moving forward.

Danny Young and the Roster Implications

Danny Young has quietly put together a strong case for himself, boasting a 2.25 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP in spring training. His role might not be glamorous, but it’s crucial—bridging the gap between the starters and the back-end relievers like Edwin Díaz.

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

However, his inclusion on the roster might hint at some health concerns elsewhere. As Mike Puma pointed out, either Dedniel Núñez or A.J. Minter may not be ready for Opening Day.

Also, Danny Young will be on the roster, which suggests A.J. Minter and or Dedniel Nunez probably won’t start the season with the club. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) March 22, 2025

Both are coming off injuries from last season, and while they’ve recently returned to action, the Mets may be playing it safe.

Spring training is always a proving ground, and these roster moves highlight the reality of the game. Some players make their mark and earn a spot, while others have to wait for their next opportunity. For Garrett, Buttó, and Young, the hard work paid off—now it’s time to show why they belong.