Freddy Peralta and the New York Mets have a massive financial decision to make very soon. The team acquired him this winter, and manager Carlos Mendoza named him the Opening Day starter before he even pitched a spring training game. The organization clearly sees him as the anchor of their pitching staff.

They gave up two prized prospects to bring him to Queens. You do not make that kind of trade for a guy who might just leave after one year. Peralta is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2026 season. The Mets have a window to build trust right now, and they need to figure out a way to keep him around long term.

Pitching Like a Top Cy Young Candidate

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

You have to look at where Peralta stands among the absolute best pitchers in baseball to understand his value. He finished fifth in the National League Cy Young voting last year. That puts him in the exact same elite tier as guys like Cristopher Sanchez, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Logan Webb. Paul Skenes won the award, but we cannot really use Skenes as a contract comparison since he is just starting his rookie deal. But Peralta completely belongs in that top five conversation. He is pitching at a level that very few guys ever reach. He is proving that he is not just a good starter, but a true ace who can carry a team through a long season.

The Financial Landscape for an Elite Ace

So what does a massive multi-year deal actually look like right now? The market for top starting pitchers exploded this winter. Dylan Cease just signed a seven year contract with the Blue Jays for $210 million. That is $30 million a year. Corbin Burnes secured $35 million annually in his new deal. Max Fried signed a massive $218 million contract.

Some people might try to compare Peralta to Zack Wheeler or Tyler Glasnow when talking about money. But here is the truth, Peralta is simply better than both of those guys right now. He is younger, healthier, and posting better numbers. If the Mets want to keep him, they need to offer him a contract that matches the very top of the market. We are easily talking about a deal worth over $200 million.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Analytics Behind the Payday

The analytics completely justify that kind of payday. Peralta is coming off the best statistical season of his career in the big leagues. He posted a brilliant 2.70 ERA across 33 starts in 2025. His pitch data is fantastic. During his spring training debut, his fastball velocity sat around 94.5 mph with great life. He has always paired that fastball with a really strong change-up. But the real key to his breakout was his breaking ball.

He increased his slider usage in 2025. That pitch mix allows him to constantly get swings and misses against good hitters. In his first spring outing, he threw strikes with all four of his pitches, and he struck out three batters on just 29 total pitches.

Freddy Peralta: A Perfect Tactical Fit

He is also a perfect tactical fit for how the Mets want to run their pitching staff. A 2026 season comparable to what he did in 2025 changes the Mets rotation dramatically. And the best part is that he still wants to get better. Peralta acknowledged that the Mets have very smart people in the front office and on the coaching staff. They are already bringing him new analytical data and ideas to look at. He said all the interest is there to improve. He knows the organization has his back, and he is eager to use their resources to become the absolute best version of himself.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets really cannot afford to wait and see how this season plays out. They need to lock him up right now. His representatives at ACES declined to comment on extension talks. They obviously do not want to create a distraction before the season starts.

But Peralta is doing everything right to show he wants to be here. He arrived at spring training early to get comfortable with his new surroundings. He even decided not to pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic so he could maximize his time with the new staff. He is already asking veteran teammates like Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien for feedback after throwing live batting practice. He is doing the work. Now the Mets just need to pay him.