The New York Mets are shifting Bo Bichette to third base this season, and it is a major storyline for the team. Taking over a new spot on the diamond is never easy. Bichette is putting in the work during early spring training camps to make the transition as smooth as possible. He has spent nearly his entire big league career playing shortstop. Now he has to learn different angles, different reaction times, and different footwork. It is a big change for a guy who turns 28 next month. But Mets fans have a lot of reasons to be excited about how he is approaching this challenge.

The Context of the Move

Bichette spent most of his first seven seasons in the majors playing shortstop. The Mets already have an elite defensive shortstop in Francisco Lindor. Lindor is currently recovering from surgery to repair his left hamate bone, so his Opening Day status is still a little uncertain. Even with that uncertainty, manager Carlos Mendoza made it clear back on February 11th that the priority is getting Bichette comfortable at third base.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Giving him reps at shortstop is off the table for now, though Mendoza did not totally rule it out if Lindor faces setbacks. The team wants Bichette to focus entirely on mastering the hot corner. Moving to third base might actually help address some of the range issues that have popped up during his career. Playing third relies more on quick reflexes and a strong arm than covering massive amounts of ground.

Learning from the Best

To get a grip on the new position, Bichette is talking to some of the best defenders in baseball history. During a recent interview with SNY, he explained his process. He said game reps are very important, but he is lucky to have personal relationships with elite third basemen.

Bo Bichette told @mmargaux8 that he talked to Matt Chapman and Nolan Arenado about his move to 3rd base#Mets #LGM #LFGM pic.twitter.com/BCParf1DcE — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) February 24, 2026

He specifically named Matt Chapman and Nolan Arenado. Chapman is a five-time Gold Glove winner, and Arenado has won the award ten times. Those are two of the greatest defensive third basemen to ever play the game. Bichette played with Chapman for two years when they were both with the Toronto Blue Jays. He also has a connection to Arenado because his dad coached him. Having guys like that is a massive advantage for a player trying to learn a new spot.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Keeping the Advice Simple

So what exactly are Chapman and Arenado telling him? In his chat with Michelle Margaux of SNY, Bichette shared the specific advice they gave him. He said they are keeping it very simple. They told him to make the position his own, get low to the ground, and just be an athlete. They warned him not to overcomplicate things.

He mentioned that he has had a lot of conversations with them to see what works for them. Now he is trying to figure out what those lessons mean for his own game. Here is the thing, sometimes players get too caught up in the mechanics of a new position. They forget to just rely on their natural athletic ability. Bichette is clearly a great athlete. Trusting his instincts and staying low should help him handle those hot shots down the line.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Early Spring Training Results

We are already seeing this work in progress during spring training games. There have been some normal growing pains. In his very first spring game as a Met, he fielded a deep bouncer to his right, but his throw pulled first baseman Jose Rojas off the bag. That allowed a run to score. But he bounced back quickly.

So here is what happened on Tuesday. He made a really smooth play. He charged a high chopper, grabbed the ball barehanded, and made a strong throw on the run to get the out. That barehanded play shows exactly why the Mets believe he can handle third base. He has the body control and the arm strength to make tough plays look natural.

Why This Matters for New York

The Mets gave Bichette a massive three-year contract this offseason. The team made a huge investment in him, and they need his bat in the lineup, and they need him to be a reliable defender at third base.

The transition will take time. There will probably be a few more errors along the way. But the fact that he is actively seeking advice from Gold Glovers like Chapman and Arenado shows he is fully committed to the move. He wants to be great over there. For Mets fans, that dedication is exactly what you want to see from a star player joining the team. And that is why it matters so much for the upcoming season.