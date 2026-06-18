Francisco Lindor will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton tomorrow, per Mike Puma. After nearly two months of simulated games and careful ramp-ups, the Mets are finally putting their franchise shortstop in a real game environment.

The assignment is the bridge between where Lindor has been and where the Mets need him. He has been working through a left calf strain that has kept him off the field since April 22, and the team spent recent weeks running him through simulated at-bats and fielding drills before clearing him for this step.

The fact that the first stop is Double-A rather than Triple-A is the part worth paying attention to.

Starting in Binghamton is a deliberate choice

Lindor is not a player who needs to prove anything against Double-A competition. The Mets are not sending him to Binghamton because they are unsure what he can do. They are sending him there because a soft landing matters more than a fast one when a calf strain is involved.

Soft tissue injuries have a way of flaring back up when players push the return timeline. By starting one level below Triple-A, the Mets give themselves room to monitor how he feels after the first game or two before escalating. It is a conservative call, and for a player on a $341 million contract who has already dealt with a hamate stress reaction and a calf strain in the same season, conservative is the right call.

David Stearns has been measured about every step of this process. The Binghamton assignment fits that approach. If Lindor comes through a game or two with no setbacks, a move to Triple-A Syracuse would likely follow quickly before the big league return.

The June 20 target is still in play, but the math is tight

The Mets had been pointing toward June 20, a series opener in Philadelphia, as the target return date. That remains possible if the rehab goes cleanly. A game in Binghamton tomorrow, a clean bill of health the day after, and the Mets could move quickly.

But one bumpy at-bat or one moment where the calf does not feel right pushes the timeline back. The Phillies series at least gives Lindor a meaningful stage to return to. Philadelphia is in the middle of an NL East fight, and coming back in a game that matters is the kind of environment Lindor tends to handle well.

There is also a bigger picture here. The Mets are 32-40 and have been waiting on several injury returns to figure out what this team actually is. Getting Lindor back does not fix the record, but it does remove one of the main excuses and forces an honest look at what the roster can do when healthy.

Binghamton is the first real answer. More will follow quickly.