Former Mets star spoils the party as New York falls into a Wild Card tie

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Before taking the field at Rogers Centre in Canada to play the second game of their series against the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Mets had not only taken the opener, but also won 10 of their last 11.

Everything was clicking, from the starting rotation, to the offense, to the bullpen, and not to mention the connection with fans and the quest for a single goal: make the postseason.

In fact, before the game, the Mets were actually up one game in the race for the third and last NL Wild Card spot against the Atlanta Braves. However, Tuesday was a reminder that the team still hasn’t achieved its goal. The Mets lost 6-2 in Toronto and suddenly, at least for a game, things ceased to click.

Former Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, now with the Jays, made sure to get in their way and tossed six strong innings of just one run allowed, with five hits and a walk. He struck out a whopping eight hitters.

Mets fans will remember Bassitt from 2022, the last time they made the postseason. Bassitt was rock-solid that year for them, with a 3.42 ERA in 181.2 frames.

Mets: David Peterson couldn’t solve the Jays

On the mound, David Peterson couldn’t replicate the form that had made him such an important part of the Mets’ second-half rotation, surrendering four earned runs (five in total) in 4.1 frames. He conceded eight hits and couldn’t stop the bleeding at any time.

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays’ offense didn’t leave the yard, but still managed to log five extra-base hits: three doubles and a couple of triples. The Mets only enjoyed a Jose Iglesias double.

Now, since Atlanta also won on Tuesday, the two teams are back in a tie for that last Wild Card. The Mets will try to take the series in Toronto tonight behind Sean Manaea before they head to their off day on Thursday.

From here on out, every game and every victory matters. It doesn’t matter how many contests they won in the last week or month.