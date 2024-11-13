Former Mets GM draws up mock trade for top left-hander

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Scott had a brief stint as the general manager of the New York Mets in 2021, and before that, was a highly respected analytics guru known for his work with the Boston Red Sox. The circumstances in which he left the Mets weren’t ideal, but that doesn’t take anything from his baseball knowledge and expertise.

Now the leader of consulting firm Four Rings Sports Solution, Scott appeared on BNNY to discuss the Mets. He was asked to name a potential target for the rotation, and he came up with a potential trade idea to bolster the Mets’ pitching.

Could the Mets make a move for Garrett Crochet?

Scott pitched an idea for the Mets involving the Chicago White Sox’s top left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet:

“If the Mets want to go and get an impact player, they should target Garrett Crochet: impact starting pitcher, two years of control,” he said before explaining his hypothetical offer to Chicago that included prospects Jett Williams, Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty, and Jesus Baez.

Why Crochet makes sense for the Mets:

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

He did acknowledge that the Mets would probably be selling low on Mauricio and Baty, but doubts the White Sox would even do that trade:

“I think they are going to have better farm systems to work with, so you are going to have to give up a big haul”, were his words.

Williams, capable of playing shortstop and the outfield, was out for much of the year with an injury but is ranked as the Mets’ number two prospect by MLB Pipeline and has already reached Triple-A. Mauricio, the sixth-best prospect on the team, didn’t play this year with an ACL tear but has already tasted the majors and should be a factor in 2025.

Baty, who turned 25 on Wednesday, hasn’t been able to establish himself as an MLB contributor in three years but still boasts considerable potential, and Baez is the Mets’ 14th-best prospect.

Crochet is one of the most overpowering southpaws in the game. Despite dealing with injuries and role changes for most of his career, he posted a 3.58 ERA in 146 innings this year with the Pale Hose, accumulating a whopping 209 strikeouts. He makes perfect sense for the Mets, for the right price.