Mets star is heavily recruiting Juan Soto

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are expected to be players for free agent outfielder Juan Soto. They just made the National League Championship Series and feel that the All-Star slugger would represent a jump in quality and a chance to add that difference-making bat to take them to the top.

They will be one of the teams meeting with Soto in Southern California. They are expected to make their pitch and give him everything he wants and then some.

There is growing optimism in the Mets about their chances to get Soto to wear orange and blue instead of pinstripes. They know that they have to work hard to make it happen, though.

New York’s star shortstop Francisco Lindor is, according to SNY, actively recruiting Soto to join them in Queens. Together they would form a deadly duo at the top of the lineup, and you can firmly say their traits and qualities as hitters complement each other’s nicely.

The Mets are determined to get their man

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Francisco Lindor has been helping recruit Juan Soto to the Mets, per @JeffPassan: “The Mets’ pursuit has gotten a hand from shortstop Francisco Lindor, who would love another star in Queens and has taken a role in recruiting Soto,” SNY reported.

Soto can get a better idea of what it means to play for the Mets if he hears it from a fellow star. He will find a demanding, but extremely loyal fan base.

They have the financial power to outbid every team in the league if they really want Soto, but they also have other things going on to convince him: a really good core, excellent prospects, a solid young manager, and a committed owner.

A resolution isn’t expected to take too long, and the Mets have as good a chance as just about any other team.