First-round pick gives Mets’ system another dynamic, high-upside talent

The New York Mets had just one pick inside the top 100 of the 2025 MLB Draft—but they made it count in a big way.

With the 38th overall selection, the Mets landed Mitch Voit, a 20-year-old infielder who checks all the boxes.

Power? Speed? Versatility? He’s got it, and then some.

Credit: Scott Ash / Now News Group / USA TODAY NETWORK

Voit Dominated at Michigan with Power and Patience

Voit played this past season at Michigan, where he did everything short of hitting the cover off the ball. He mashed with purpose.

In 56 games for the Wolverines, Voit slashed .346/.471/.668 with a whopping 1.140 OPS, 14 homers, and 14 steals.

But what separates Voit isn’t just the production—it’s how he talks about himself. When asked for a scouting report, he didn’t hesitate.

“I’m a winner,” Voit said. No fluff. Just confidence rooted in competition—and that’s exactly what the Mets need more of.

A Mentality That Matches the Mets’ Identity

He’s not just saying that to impress. You can see that belief in how he plays, and how teammates rally around him.

For a franchise still recovering from big spending and unmet expectations, Voit’s mentality is a welcome infusion of grit.

Between the competitive fire and an advanced approach at the plate, Voit seems like someone who could rise quickly.

He walked more than he struck out at Michigan, showing discipline rare for young hitters with Voit’s kind of raw power.

Defensive Versatility Adds Even More Value

Voit’s offensive tools make noise, but his defensive flexibility is another big selling point—he’s played first, second, and third base.

That kind of versatility is gold in today’s game, especially for a club like the Mets that values adaptability and matchup edges.

Mets VP of Amateur Scouting Kris Gross didn’t hide his excitement: “We’re thrilled Mitch was still on the board there.”

Gross described Voit as “explosive” and “athletic,” emphasizing that the organization sees him sticking in the infield long term.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

A Strong Fit for Voit’s Competitive Fire

Voit himself seems just as pumped about the fit, praising the organization’s resources and commitment to developing players.

“They’re winners, and I think I fit in real good with that kind of program,” Voit said. That synergy can’t be overlooked.

He added, “The competitiveness of the New York Mets just makes me that much more excited to come here.” That’s not lip service.

Voit wants to be challenged. He thrives in environments that push him. In that sense, New York may be the perfect storm.

A High-Upside Prospect in a Rising Farm System

The Mets system is already loaded with potential, and Voit adds yet another layer of high-upside talent with real All-Star potential.

Think of him like a Swiss Army knife with a sledgehammer—he can play anywhere, but he’s going to leave a mark when he swings.

At just 20 years old, there’s time to let him marinate, refine his swing, and elevate his defensive reads across the infield.

But with his athleticism, leadership, and track record of production, don’t be surprised if he climbs the ladder faster than expected.

If the Mets stay patient and committed to his development plan, Mitch Voit could one day be a key piece in Queens.

The organization may not have had a full arsenal of picks, but they didn’t need one—just a good eye and the right guy.

READ MORE: Mets’ lefty impresses in season debut despite giving up walk-off hit