Ex-Yankees pitcher says Mets were better in one interesting category

Baseball is a spectacle of skill, precision, and raw athleticism. Fans marvel at the lightning-fast reflexes of infielders, the sheer nastiness of a perfectly placed slider, and the impossible task of hitting a 100-mph fastball that seems to defy physics. But what often goes unnoticed is the unseen effort—the meticulous preparation, the behind-the-scenes work that transforms talent into sustained excellence. For the New York Mets, this hidden game is just as crucial as the one played under the stadium lights.

A Step Above the Rest

Former Mets starter Luis Severino, who spent the 2024 season in Queens after years with the Yankees, offered an inside look at just how far the Mets go to optimize performance. He praised the organization’s commitment to giving their players every possible advantage, from nutrition to sleep to injury recovery.

"The trainers with the Yankees were unbelievable, but the Mets were next-level."



Luis Severino talks about how the Mets' training staff helped him with his sleep, nutrition and recovery in his year in Queens



Severino didn’t just offer generic compliments—he drew a direct comparison to the Yankees, a team known for its high standards. While he acknowledged that the Yankees’ training staff was “unbelievable,” he described the Mets as being on another level entirely.

Every Detail Matters

One of the more fascinating details Severino shared was how his diet would change based on where he was scheduled to pitch next. This might sound excessive to the average person, but in a sport where fractions of a second dictate success or failure, those fine margins matter.

The Mets weren’t just guiding him through game days; they were optimizing the other 90% of his time—what he ate, how he slept, and how he recovered.

It’s the equivalent of tuning a race car not just for speed but for the specific track it will run on. Different conditions require different setups, and the Mets seem to understand that better than most.

The Results Speak for Themselves

The impact of this approach was clear. In 2024, Severino managed to stay relatively healthy, a major achievement given his previous injury history. Over 182 innings, he posted a solid 3.91 ERA with 161 strikeouts, proving he could still be a reliable arm.

That performance didn’t just help the Mets—it helped Severino secure a three-year, $67 million deal with the Oakland A’s. His success wasn’t just about what he did on the mound but about everything the Mets did to help him get there, fully prepared, every fifth day.