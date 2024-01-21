Could the Mets reunite with former All-Star 3B Justin Turner?

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have strived to make the most of the 2023 MLB offseason despite whiffing on a couple of high-priority free-agent targets.

From owner Steven Cohen on down, the entire organization wants their 75-win season to be lost in time, and that starts by making their roster as potent as possible ahead of Spring Training.

One name has surfaced as a potential veteran addition to the Mets’ batting order.

Could the Mets Bring Back Justin Turner This Winter?

Per Brad Wakai of Fan Nation, Jon Hein advocated for the Mets to pick up 3B Justin Turner in an effort to strengthen their hitting on Baseball Night in NY, saying:

“I want Justin Tuner. It’s a great return story. All the guy does is hit … He’s a hitting machine, he’s great in the clubhouse now, which he proved with the Dodgers, and could you use a little third base help in Citi Field? I think Justin Turner checks all the boxes,”

Turner is familiar with the organization, having spent four seasons in Queens, NY. between 2010 and 2013.

Though 39 years old, Turner is not far removed from his most recent 2021 All-Star nod, best exemplified by his career-high 96 RBIs and ninth OPS of .800 or better in his last ten seasons with the Boston Red Sox in 2023.

Turner’s Strong Bat Could Help The Mets Touch Home Plate More in 2024

The Mets finished 19th in RBIs and 20th in runs scored last year. Turner’s career-worst 100 Strikeouts and a 17.5 percent whiff percentage that placed him in the 91st percentile are concerning, though the Mets have room to absorb such in a tradeoff to move players along the bases deep in the order.

Turner was bought out by the Red Sox for $6.7 million after declining his $13.4 million player option to become a free agent. Cohen has been anything but timid in his willingness to spend on the right talent, and Turner may be suitable without having to run up their salary cap.

Championship DNA, home run hitting prowess, and veteran savvy make Turner an attractive option to invest in as he’s proven he still has production left in the tank.