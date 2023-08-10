Could the Mets get their star closer back this season?

Sep 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets’ hope for a World Series championship in 2023 took a massive hit in early March when star closer Edwin Díaz tore his right patellar tendon while celebrating a win at the World Baseball Classic.

While making it back this season seemed unlikely at the time, given the typical right patellar tendon tear recovery timeline is six to eight months, Díaz, however, never ruled out returning late this season, and before Wednesday’s 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs manager Buck Showalter discussed that Díaz could return.

“That’s the discussion going on now,’’ Showalter said. “Because he might make it or might not, but we’re not gonna push it.”

Showalter didn’t get into specifics about how far along the Puerto Rico native is in his rehab progress but did mention that the two-time all-star is not far enough along in the process to make a final decision regarding what happens this season. “It’s not close to being a decision we need to make, but at some point, I’m hoping that discussion gets more serious,” Showalter said. “Is it good for him? Not good for him? What happens next February when that’s the first time [he pitches]? Is something that happens here that will let us know exactly where he’s gonna be next April? No. Nobody’s that smart.”

Díaz is coming off his best season as a New York Met when the Puerto Rico native pitched to a 1.31 ERA with 118 strikeouts and 32 saves. For his efforts, the 29-year-old made his second career all-star appearance, made the ALL- MLB First Team, placed in the top 16 in both MVP and CY Young voting, and won the Reliever of the Year award.

However, while he may be able to, there is still the question of whether or not Díaz should pitch in 2023.

Should Díaz pitch for the Mets in 2023?

No, he should not. With the Mets currently sitting 10 games under .500 and chances at October baseball in Queens looking bleak, it may be best that Díaz focuses on being fully healthy for 2024, especially considering the amount of talent left on this year’s team.