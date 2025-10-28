Could Mets turn their attention to former deadline target to solve center field issues?

For the New York Mets, the search for a dependable center fielder has felt like a revolving door — and it might spin again this offseason. Before the trade deadline, the front office explored three names to plug their outfield gap: Luis Robert Jr., Cedric Mullins, and Jarren Duran.

Robert was quickly ruled out; the price tag in prospects was simply too steep and the Mets didn’t want to pay it. A deal for Duran never materialized, either, leaving Mullins as the last viable option.

Unfortunately, that gamble didn’t pay off. Mullins struggled mightily in orange and blue, posting just a 66 wRC+ across 143 plate appearances. His brief stint ended without much to remember, and with free agency now ahead, the Mets are unlikely to bring him back.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Jarren Duran Remains an Intriguing Target

That leaves the question: could the Mets circle back to Jarren Duran? It’s not an easy scenario, but it’s certainly an intriguing one.

Duran is still under team control through 2028 and remains in his prime at 29. Boston could move him — especially after another productive campaign, to open up playing time for Roman Anthony and others. Even in what some considered a “down year,” Duran hit 16 home runs, stole 24 bases, and finished with a 111 wRC+ and 3.9 fWAR. The season prior, he was one of the most dynamic players in the American League, posting 21 homers, 34 steals, a 131 wRC+, and an elite 6.8 fWAR.

For a Mets lineup that has relied heavily on power in the middle of the order, Duran’s athleticism and balance would bring much-needed variety. He’s a player who can change a game with speed or power, a rare combination that’s tough to find in today’s market.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why Duran Fits What the Mets Need

Duran isn’t just an offensive spark. His defense in center field is very solid, giving him legitimate two-way value — something the Mets have lacked since Brandon Nimmo shifted to left.

Analyst Emmanuel Berbari summed it up well on Baseball Night in New York, calling Duran a “gamer” who would balance out the team’s heavy-hitting lineup. He’s the type of player who brings an edge, a certain relentless energy that could ripple through the clubhouse.

Could Jarren Duran be a trade target for the Mets?@BerbariOnAir discusses on Baseball Night in New York pic.twitter.com/zaB7liK4DY — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) October 27, 2025

In a sense, Duran represents what the Mets have been missing: consistency wrapped in chaos. He plays with the unpredictability of a base-stealer and the poise of a veteran, much like a hockey player who can both score and deliver a hit in the same shift.

The Cost of Doing Business

Of course, fit is one thing — price is another. Boston is a contender with its own ambitions, and it won’t move Duran for anything less than immediate help. That means the Mets would likely need to part with MLB-ready talent, not just prospects.

For a front office that has emphasized sustainable roster building, that’s a delicate balance. But if the Mets truly believe Duran can anchor center field for years to come, this might be the kind of bold move that transforms their outfield picture once and for all.

The interest makes sense. The question, as always with the Mets, is whether they’ll actually pull the trigger.