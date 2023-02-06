Carlos Beltran reportedly joining the Mets’ front office

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Carlos Beltran talks after being introduced as manager of the New York Mets during a press conference at Citi Field on November 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Carlos Beltran was one of MLB’s best players back in the day. He completed an amazing career that culminated with the 2017 World Series title with the Houston Astros. For years, he was one of the New York Mets‘ biggest stars.

After retiring, he has been considered one of baseball’s brightest minds, but his name has been somewhat tainted because of his involvement in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. That has made it difficult for him to find work at the MLB level.

According to SNY, however, the Mets are ready to welcome back Beltran to MLB. He is reportedly close to heading back to the New York as a member of the team’s front office.

The Mets and Beltran have a long history

Per Andy Martino, the contract for Beltran to join the Mets hasn’t been signed, but there is an agreement in place for him to work as an assistant under general manager Billy Eppler in baseball operations.

Beltran last worked as a TV analyst for the New York Yankees. A few months ago, Mets’ manager Buck Showalter had considered him for a spot on his coaching staff.

Besides his history with the Mets as a player, Beltran was actually appointed to be their manager in late 2019. That’s when the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal broke, however, and the Mets opted not to bring him in as their skipper because of the PR repercussions.

At long last, the current Hall of Fame candidate will get the opportunity his talent and skill level deserve. Other people involved in the sign-stealing scandal of 2017, such as AJ Hinch and Alex Cora, have returned to work a while ago, and Beltran was the only player with some sort of repercussion after what happened.

The Mets are certainly taking a chance, but Beltran has the smarts to justify the decision and help the front office as an advisor.