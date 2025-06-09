Can Mets slugger make surprising run at the Triple Crown?

Some things in baseball just don’t happen anymore—like the Triple Crown. It’s a ghost story, a legend passed down in awe.

But here we are, in June of 2025, and New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has crept into that sacred conversation.

No, not barging in. Just gently tapping the door, daring us to dream. It’s like watching a marathoner unexpectedly take the lead at mile 20—your heart stirs, but your head says, “Wait and see.”

The last time baseball saw a Triple Crown winner, Miguel Cabrera was rewriting history books back in 2012. That’s how rare this feat is.

It takes a hitter who can mash home runs, rack up RBI like clockwork, and hit for average against elite arms every night. It requires luck, timing, and teammates who actually get on base.

Alonso’s numbers demand attention, even if the odds are long

To be clear, no one is claiming Pete Alonso is the favorite. Not yet. But the numbers don’t lie.

Through early June, Alonso is hitting .301 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI. His OPS is a stout .990. Those 61 runs batted in? They lead all of Major League Baseball. His 17 homers rank fifth in the National League. That batting average? It’s a full 30 points higher than his previous career high.

Pete Alonso's 2025 season so far:



? .301 AVG, 17 HR, 61 RBI, .990 OPS

? Leads MLB in RBI

? Leads 1B in HR and fWAR

? Passed David Wright on Mets' HR list

? On pace for 42 HR and 150 RBI



BEAST. pic.twitter.com/4oSq9SVe3G — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 9, 2025

Alonso is on pace for 42 home runs and 150 RBI—a staggering projection. Those aren’t just good numbers. That’s MVP-caliber output, no matter what the average ends up being.

Rewriting Mets history and rewriting himself

This weekend, Alonso passed franchise icon David Wright for second place on the Mets’ all-time home run list. He did it with that classic Alonso swing—compact, explosive, almost violent.

But what’s even more impressive is how he’s doing this. Alonso has cut his strikeout rate to 21.2 percent, showing a real evolution at the plate. He’s not just the “Polar Bear” crushing fastballs anymore. He’s becoming a complete hitter.

Once known for streaky stretches and big whiffs, Alonso now mixes patience with power. It’s like watching a heavyweight boxer who learns to jab—still dangerous, but suddenly strategic.

Batting average: The wild card in the crown chase

The hardest part of the Triple Crown isn’t the home runs or the RBI. It’s the average. It always is.

Alonso’s .301 average currently ranks fifth in the National League, and climbing. Maintaining it through the summer months will be the true test.

Slumps happen. Pitchers adjust. And the grind of 162 games makes even the most locked-in hitters fade.

But so far, Alonso has avoided that wall. He’s spraying hits to all fields, punishing mistakes, and making even the league’s best pitchers pay when they fall behind in the count.

Alonso’s timing couldn’t be better—for him and the Mets

It’s impossible to ignore the contract implications here. Alonso could walk out of his contract after the season, and nothing fattens a future deal like a season where the words Triple Crown get tossed around.

Even if he doesn’t win it, just being in the mix raises his profile exponentially. Teams pay for power, consistency, and proven postseason hunger—and Alonso is delivering all of it.

For the Mets, it’s a welcome sight. As other stars falter or battle injuries, Alonso remains a rock in the middle of the lineup.

Alonso’s chase is still more fantasy than forecast, but some dreams are worth dreaming. Even if he falls short, he’s already accomplished something few others can claim—he made baseball fans believe again.

